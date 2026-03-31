TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadian consumers increasingly prioritize natural ingredients and preventive wellness solutions (Source: Canadian Health Food Association; Research), the EU-backed campaign " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices " is spotlighting PDO Chios Mastiha, the centuries-old natural resin from the Greek island of Chios, as a distinctive Mediterranean ingredient aligned with Canada's expanding functional food and natural product sectors.

Exclusively cultivated in the southern region of Chios and protected under the European Union's Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) system, PDO Chios Mastiha is derived from the Pistacia lentiscus var. Chia tree. Its cultivation remains geographically restricted and continues to follow traditional harvesting methods practiced for generations in the island's Mastihohoria villages, ensuring authenticity, traceability, and consistent quality.

Mastiha exudes from the tree through small incisions as teardrops, initially flowing as a clear, gummy liquid that solidifies over 15–20 days into irregular pieces. Its hardness depends on ambient temperature, exposure time, and the size of each tear which makes the production of Mastiha such a rare and demanding process. Moreover resins can be converted into powder through grinding. Mastiha oil is also extracted from Chios Mastiha through a steam distillation process.

Produced on the island of Chios by local producers, PDO Chios Mastiha is available in:

Natural Mastiha Gum (resin tears) – Traditionally chewed for freshness and digestive comfort, this teardrop-shaped aromatic resin is harvested from superficial incisions made on the tree's trunk and branches. Recognized as the first natural chewing gum of the ancient world, it has been used for centuries for oral hygiene and wellness applications. The cultivation know-how of Mastiha has been inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.





– Traditionally chewed for freshness and digestive comfort, this teardrop-shaped aromatic resin is harvested from superficial incisions made on the tree's trunk and branches. Recognized as the first natural chewing gum of the ancient world, it has been used for centuries for oral hygiene and wellness applications. The cultivation know-how of Mastiha has been inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Mastiha Powder – A finely ground form suitable for functional foods, specialty formulations, nutraceutical applications, and culinary innovation.





– A finely ground form suitable for functional foods, specialty formulations, nutraceutical applications, and culinary innovation. Mastiha Oil – A concentrated aromatic extract obtained through steam distillation of Mastiha resin. Used in premium food products and personal care formulations, it is valued for its antiseptic and antimicrobial properties and its application in oral hygiene and body care products.

All formats maintain strict PDO certification standards, guaranteeing origin, quality control, and sustainable production.

Beyond its long-standing cultural significance, Chios Mastiha has attracted growing scientific interest. Research published through the producers' official platform highlights documented antibacterial activity and the presence of naturally occurring bioactive compounds, supporting its continued exploration in modern food, wellness, and personal care formulations, for which it has been famous ever since antiquity.

The Canadian market presents a timely opportunity. Canada's functional food and natural product sector was valued at approximately USD 7.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to continue steady growth over the coming decade. Consumer preference for plant-based ingredients, clean-label transparency, and certified origin continues to shape purchasing behavior nationwide.

Within this evolving landscape, Mediterranean ingredients with established heritage and controlled geographic origin are increasingly appealing to importers, specialty retailers, and product developers seeking differentiation in a competitive market.

PDO Chios Mastiha offers Canadian partners a certified European ingredient that combines tradition, documented research interest, and versatility across food and specialty product categories. As awareness grows, it represents an opportunity to introduce a distinctive ingredient that remains relatively undiscovered in Canada while already established internationally.

For further information or inquiries, additional product details and scientific references are available upon request at [email protected] .

Driven by growing consumer demand for transparency and quality-driven food choices, the EU-backed campaign " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices " aims to enhance awareness of certified European agricultural products in international markets, highlighting authenticity, traceability, sustainability, and heritage.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ , email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

Instagram: Instagram

Facebook: Facebook

You Tube: YouTube .

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

Sources

Canadian Health Food Association, Wellness Trends Report: The Canadian Health Food Association Releases Key Trends Report Revealing What's Transforming the Natural, Organic and Wellness Industry

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products Program

Gemma Bosch, [email protected]