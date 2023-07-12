WINNIPEG, MB, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier François Legault released the following joint statement:

"Ontario and Quebec have a strong record of working together to create a competitive business environment in our provinces and prosperity for our people.

We need the Government of Canada to be a strong partner and champion, working with us to offer fair opportunities for Canadian companies to access federal procurement processes in sectors such as shipbuilding, aerospace, and defence equipment through public tender.

Firms in Québec and Ontario are key partners in supporting Canadian security and major exporters around the world. This generates significant economic benefit and growth at home, foster innovation while reinforcing Canada's reputation as a leader, especially in aerospace and defence technology and excellence on the world stage.

These domestic firms should be able to compete in open, transparent tenders for important Canadian procurements, such as Canada's Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) replacement.

We call on Prime Minister Trudeau and Ministers Anand, Champagne and Jaczek to stand up for the Ontario and Quebec aerospace and defence sectors and allow our firms to compete in an open CMMA tender."

