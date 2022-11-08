MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - With the world premiere of its new transformé immersive exhibition, OASIS immersion invites visitors to experience a fascinating tribute to the virtual reality industry. For the first time ever, a completely immersive walkthrough experience has been developed from works originally designed for virtual reality headsets. This veritable technological feat is the brainchild of the OASIS immersion team, in collaboration with some of the world's best virtual reality talents. At the heart of the project, under the dual theme of courage and empathy, are eight stories brought together into a collective experience. transformé will officially open on January 19, 2023, at the OASIS space at Palais des congrès de Montréal.

OASIS immersion presents transformé, premiering on 19 janvier 2023 at Palais des congrès de Montréal (CNW Group/OASIS Immersion)

Presale tickets are available here

From individual experience to collective immersion

transformé will come alive in a three-step journey that leads participants to discover evocative universes inspired by real-life events. The exhibition is an invitation to view the world through the eyes of various protagonists, offering an inspiring view into the power of courage and empathy.

"With transformé, participants will be given an opportunity to collectively experience touching and impactful works that were previously only available through the individual experience of a VR headset. This convergence of experiences struck us as a great opportunity to share a new narrative view of virtual reality, and to bring it to life within our space in order to present it to as wide an audience as possible, within a new context that remains immersive while also being open to the eyes of others," explains Ruby-Maude Rioux, producer at OASIS immersion.

Tickets for the transformé immersive exhibition are available for pre-sale today.

View the trailer here .

Until transformé opens in January 2023, the spectacular VAN GOGH-Distorsion immersive experience remains on display at Canada's largest permanent immersive destination.

