-based employees, providing a strong executive and operational presence in the city. The new location will foster collaboration, strengthen the Bank's presence in Alberta , and support its initiatives across Western Canada .

EDMONTON, AB, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada ("National Bank," "the Bank") today confirmed that the previously announced relocation of Canadian Western Bank's ("CWB") headquarters will move forward, and that the building currently known as Manulife Place will be renamed National Bank Centre. This decision reflects the Bank's commitment to maintaining an Edmonton-based executive and operational presence in support of its Alberta and Western Canada growth ambitions.

As previously planned, CWB's current corporate offices and banking centre at the corner of Jasper Avenue and 103 Street will relocate to 10180 101 Street, one of Edmonton's premier downtown office towers. The Bank plans to occupy 10 floors of the 36-storey award-winning tower, which will feature the Bank's logo and façade crown signage and a banking centre at street level. The gradual relocation of teams to the building will begin in 2025, following the completion of podium renovations by Epic Investment Services and the modernization of office spaces by the Bank.

"This move is a testament to Edmonton's significance in our growth strategy, and our presence in Western Canada as we join forces with CWB. We are excited to contribute to the vitality of downtown Edmonton, drive economic growth and attract new business activity," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank.

"This relocation for the Bank and revitalization of the building is an exciting change for Edmonton's downtown core," said Craig Coleman, Managing Partner and CEO at Epic Investment Services. "We are proud to support National Bank in strengthening its presence in Edmonton. Our focus remains on delivering a high-quality and sustainable workplace that aligns with the Bank's vision while contributing to the vibrancy of the city's business district."

The building is an AA-Class asset prominently located at the southwest corner of 102 Avenue and 101 Street in Edmonton .

. It holds multiple certifications, including LEED ® i Gold, Gold Wired, FITWEL ® Level 2, FITWEL ® Viral Response, BOMA BEST ® Platinum, ENERGY STAR ® ii , and WELL TM iii Gold Certification.

Gold, Gold Wired, FITWEL Level 2, FITWEL Viral Response, Platinum, ENERGY STAR , and WELL Gold Certification. Amenities will include a club quality fitness centre, conference facilities, rooftop terrace, adjacent access to the Valley Line LRT, and on-site retail, which will be complemented by a diverse selection of additional retail and dining options in the surrounding neighbourhood.

About National Bank of Canada

With $484 billion in assets as of January 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

