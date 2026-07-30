Preliminary election expenses limits now available

News provided byElections Canada
Jul 30, 2026, 13:30 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties, confirmed candidates and registered third parties for the federal by-elections in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano
GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ --
- Elections Canada has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates for the federal by-elections to be held on Monday, August 31, 2026, in the electoral districts of Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia). The limits establish how much registered parties and confirmed candidates can spend on election expenses.
- Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors.
- View the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties with a candidate in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia).
- View the preliminary election expenses limits for confirmed candidates in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia).
- The final election expenses limits for registered parties and candidates will be available on Monday, August 24, after the lists of electors have been revised.
- Expenses limits for regulated activities of registered third parties are also available.
- Election expenses limits for political parties and for candidates as well as expenses limits for regulated activities of third parties are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Further information:
- What are election expenses for political parties?
- What are election expenses for candidates?
- What are regulated expenses for third parties?
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
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