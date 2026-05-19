MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Prelia announces the arrival of Jacques S. Darche as a partner at its Montréal office, thereby strengthening its expertise in managing complex commercial disputes and diversifying its service offering, particularly in relation to cross-border arbitration.

Prelia | Global ambition. Legal precision. (CNW Group/Prelia Canada LLP)

With more than 30 years of practice, Jacques S. Darche has represented companies and institutions in large-scale multi-jurisdictional disputes. He also acts as an arbitrator and mediator in commercial disputes and holds the status of Chartered Arbitrator conferred by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), one of the highest recognitions in international commercial arbitration.

Honorary Consul of Finland for Montréal and a member of the Québec Bar and the Paris Bar, he also brings expertise in international business relations and conflict resolution involving European and North American stakeholders.

"Prelia offers an ideal platform to support companies in proactively managing their most critical legal challenges, combining strategic rigor with technical excellence," says Mr. Darche.

His arrival is part of Prelia's growth strategy, which aims to serve corporations and institutions facing major legal challenges, particularly in the technology, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors.

"Jacques brings rare expertise and a well-established reputation. His experience will directly enhance our service offering and our ability to defend our clients' interests in high-stakes matters," adds Richard Laramée, CEO of Prelia and Managing Partner of the Montréal office.

About Prelia

Prelia unites the world through law. We reach across borders by combining local knowledge with global insight, offering a shield of protection and a bridge of connection to support our clients. Together we stand, empowering clients to navigate business complexity with trust and confidence. For more information visit www.prelia.com

SOURCE Prelia Canada LLP

Media Contact: Alexandra Jargilo, 514-360-5097