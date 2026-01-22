These key talents, whose roles are expanding, illustrate Prelia's strength in supporting its leaders and amplifying their impact in the pursuit of its growth vision.

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Prelia, an international law firm offering integrated solutions across all areas of business law, announces the appointment of Audrée Roy and Frédéric Vachon as partners in Montreal, as well as Adil Hirji as an equity partner in Calgary. By supporting the advancement of its leaders, Prelia reaffirms that its success is built on the expertise and commitment of its talent.

Frédéric Vachon - Audrée Roy - Adil Hirji (CNW Group/Prelia Canada LLP)

"Supporting the growth of the people who already drive our success is at the heart of Prelia. The promotion of Adil, Audrée and Frédéric demonstrates how we elevate our talents while strengthening our expertise and strategic vision," said Richard Laramée, CEO of Prelia and Managing Partner of the Montreal office.

Audrée Roy, a notary specializing in corporate financing, and Frédéric Vachon, a business lawyer with a deep understanding of entrepreneurial challenges, further enhance the firm's ability to provide integrated legal services to clients both locally and internationally. As for Adil Hirji, a lawyer specializing in securities law, brings his expertise to clients involved in complex transactions, supporting the firm's strategic growth in Western Canada.

With these appointments, Prelia continues its development, reaffirming its commitment to its talent as part of a sustainable growth strategy. By strengthening its internal pillars, the firm enhances its ability to support mid-sized companies, in Canada and internationally, in an increasingly complex world. As talents evolve, the vision expands.

To learn more about the Prelia team, visit: https://www.prelia.com/team

About Prelia

Prelia is, first and foremost, an entrepreneurial law firm. As true business partners, we support our clients by putting our expertise and experience at their disposal to help them achieve their goals and turn their ambitions into reality. The firm offers an approach tailored to each situation and integrated services in business, tax, litigation, commercial real estate, and labour law. Prelia combines rigorous standards, innovative solutions, and a visionary culture to deliver excellence in business law worldwide.

