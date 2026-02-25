OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Prelia, a globally established law firm, is expanding its corporate law practice in Ottawa through the addition of four new lawyers. This development significantly strengthens the firm's transactional and advisory capabilities, ensures continuity for its longstanding client relationships, and introduces complementary expertise that further enhances service delivery.

This milestone reflects Prelia's broader vision of sustained, strategic growth across Canada, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to excellence and client-focused counsel.

"This expansion underscores our proactive approach to anticipating and addressing the evolving needs of our clients in a dynamic business landscape," said Richard Laramée, CEO of Prelia. "The addition of these entrepreneurial professionals strengthens our corporate practice and strategically positions Prelia for its next phase of growth in the National Capital region."

These additions will benefit our clients, contributing to the delivery of seamless service across domestic and international markets. Their appointment further reinforces Prelia's standing as a trusted legal partner, delivering integrated, forward-thinking business solutions in Canada and beyond.

Team Highlights:

Christian Bidal – Advises clients on corporate and commercial law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and restructuring. He brings cross-sector experience spanning aviation, banking, real estate, start-ups, and the hospitality industry.

Vincent Martel – Advises clients on corporate finance, commercial agreements, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and restructuring matters, with particular experience in the healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

Tristan Laflèche – Advises clients on corporate and commercial law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, and public sector advisory work.

Philippe Pilon – Advises clients on corporate and commercial matters, as well as real estate, estate planning, and estate litigation.

About Prelia

Prelia unites the world through law. We reach across borders by combining local knowledge with global insight, offering a shield of protection and a bridge of connection to support our clients. Together we stand, empowering clients to navigate business complexity with trust and confidence. For more information visit www.prelia.com

