Strategic rebrand marks a new era for the global firm

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Prelia unveils a new brand identity and platform across Canada, underscoring its commitment to building a stronger global alliance of business law firms. A new brand signature, Global Ambition. Legal Precision., complements Prelia's new logo and reflects a forward-looking organisation driven by rigour, excellence and collaboration.

Prelia | Legal Partners (CNW Group/Prelia Canada LLP)

"The evolution of our brand reflects who we are today, and the pursuit of our growth vision," stated Richard Laramée, CEO of the international group and Managing Partner of Prelia's Montreal office. "Prelia's modern, visionary culture reaches across borders by combining local knowledge with global insight to support our clients across all markets. Together, we are empowering clients to navigate the complex business environment with confidence, clarity and ambition."

As a leading business law firm, Prelia serves as an entrepreneurial partner to mid-market organizations, delivering integrated, agile and precise legal solutions in all aspects of business law including corporate, financing, tax, litigation and labour law. This rebranding, which began with a new name unveiled last December, goes beyond a visual change. Prelia is building a group that embraces diverse perspectives, delivering pragmatism and precision in every legal solution.

With an established international presence across multiple markets, Prelia's teams remain firmly anchored in their communities, ensuring stability, rigour and uncompromised service. The new brand platform strengthens the firm's ability to support its growth and partner selectively with international firms to enhance responsiveness for clients worldwide. Prelia is a global platform designed for the future of business law: modern, agile, and deeply connected.

With the appointment of three new partners in Canada earlier this year, Prelia is strengthening its leadership in the country and reaffirming its commitment to talent as part of a sustainable growth strategy. The group shares a bold global vision and is poised for expansion in 2026 and beyond. With international reach and cultural fluency across markets, Prelia aims to empower businesses to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

About Prelia Prelia is an entrepreneurial law firm. As business partners, we support clients with the expertise and experience to help them achieve their goals and realise their ambitions. The firm offers tailored, integrated services in all aspects of business law including corporate law, financing, tax, litigation and labour law. Prelia combines rigorous standards, business-oriented solutions and a visionary culture to deliver excellence in business law worldwide. For more information, visit www.prelia.com

SOURCE Prelia Canada LLP

Media Contact: Alexandra Jargilo, 514-360-5097