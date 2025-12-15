Global business law firm announces new name as part of a strategic rebrand

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - DS Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of its new name as the first phase of the firm's rebranding: Prelia. For over 30 years, the DS Group firms have built an experienced international team dedicated to supporting clients in all areas of business law. Today, the DS Group is leading the evolution of its brand under a new banner that reflects a modern, visionary culture that values the diverse perspectives and local strengths of its independent partner firms. Prelia embodies a stronger, more agile network that remains faithful to the firm's values while adapting to the challenges of an evolving global market.

DS Lawyers becomes Prelia. (CNW Group/DS Lawyers Canada LLP)

"Together, we are writing a new chapter in our shared history--that of a forward-looking alliance driven by the values of rigor, innovation, and solidarity," stated Richard Laramée, CEO of the new international executive group and Managing Partner of the Prelia Montreal office. "This brand evolution is an opportunity to reaffirm our business model, showcase our excellence across all markets, and strengthen our reputation as a modern challenger in international business law."

The name Prelia, which has both a modern and international sound, derives from the Latin word for battle, proelium, reflecting the determination of Prelia lawyers to stand up for what they believe in. It naturally evokes the idea of being at the forefront, prepared, and strategic.

Prelia's alliance of firms currently includes offices across four continents and is poised for expansion in 2026. The new name establishes a renewed global alliance, based on collaboration and trust, continuing to build on the strength of each office, firmly rooted in its community, while partnering selectively with international firms to enhance responsiveness worldwide. As a leading mid-market business law firm, Prelia is committed to shaping a stronger, more dynamic alliance that stands out on the global stage.

"With this renewed identity, we are presenting a clear and unified stance in the market," concluded Mr. Laramée. "It reinforces our shared commitment to delivering confidence, continuity, uncompromised quality standards, and innovative solutions for our clients and partners."

About Prelia

Prelia is, first and foremost, an entrepreneurial law firm. As true business partners, we support our clients by putting our expertise and experience at their disposal to help them achieve their goals and turn their ambitions into reality. The firm offers an approach tailored to each situation and integrated services in business, tax, litigation, commercial real estate, and labour law. Prelia combines rigorous standards, innovative solutions, and a visionary culture to deliver excellence in business law worldwide. For more information, visit www.prelia.com

SOURCE DS Lawyers Canada LLP

Media contact: Alexandra Jargilo, 514-360-5097