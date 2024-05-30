Precision matching for kidney transplants: BC project targets reduced rejections and elimination of need for lifelong medication

"Our research is introducing a new form of precision medicine for transplant patients that could ultimately reduce the need for subsequent organ transplants," says Dr. Paul Keown, the lead researcher for the BC based project. "By reducing the risk of immune response through epitope-matching, we can give organ transplant patients the best chance at long-standing organ health with fewer complications."

"By integrating genomics and precision medicine, we are setting a new standard in transplant care. Advanced epitope-matching techniques allow us to tailor treatments to each patient's unique genetic profile, significantly reducing the risk of organ rejection. This project is a testament to the critical role of multidisciplinary collaboration in advancing medical innovation and enhancing patient care. Through such initiatives, we are not just improving outcomes — we are reshaping the future of healthcare." says Dr. Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Research and Innovation, Genome BC.

World-First Epitope Matching for Better Transplants

The project will implement a world-first epitope-based matching program for kidney transplants. Epitopes are segments of a crucial protein called Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA), which the body uses to distinguish itself from foreign entities. When the immune system detects foreign HLA or epitopes, such as those from a donor organ, it launches an attack. This immune response can be particularly dangerous for organ transplant patients, as it may lead to organ rejection, organ failure, the need for another transplant and potentially death.

By focusing on epitope matching, researchers hope to significantly reduce the risk of organ rejection, a major complication that can lead to graft failure and the need for lifelong immunosuppressive therapy. "Epitope-matching may soon enable us to limit the use of potent immunosuppression medications and see virtually no organ rejection among organ transplant patients." says Keown.

BC Well Positioned for Success

BC is a leader in organ transplantation research in Canada, driven by robust health research infrastructure, high donor rates and excellent clinical outcomes. Dr. Paul Keown's extensive contributions to medical science and his leadership in transplantation and immunology have made him a well known and highly regarded figure in his field. As a result, the province is well recognized for its pioneering work in precision medicine and genetic matching to reduce organ rejection rates, which positions it at the forefront of transplant research innovations.

Every organ donation is truly a precious gift and BC Transplant is committed to exploring every option available to ensure these gifts have the longest life possible," says Dr. Eric Lun, Executive Director of BC Transplant. "We are excited to support this ground-breaking initiative that aims to improve outcomes and quality of life for transplant recipients."

National Benefits Expected

The project is expected to have a significant national impact. When implemented across Canada, researchers conservatively estimate it could save the health system $100 million per year through preventing hospitalization, premature graft loss and death.

The Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, announced federal support for this project along with seven other new genomics research projects and four technology platforms this morning at Genome Canada's national launch event in Ottawa.

