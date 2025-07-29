Helping the BC Wine Industry Beat the Heat: Scientists Seek Genomic Solutions to Grapevine Heat Stress

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Climate change is challenging BC wine producers. Extreme weather events such as rising temperatures, changing rainfall and frost patterns, and smoke from wildfires have caused recent catastrophic crop losses.

This has left the BC wine industry — which annually contributes around $3.75 billion and employs over 14,000 workers in the province — struggling to cope and looking for answers.

Genome British Columbia (Genome BC) funded researchers are using genomic techniques to explore the impacts on heat stress on grapevines and to find solutions for the industry. This is a partnership between Genome BC, the University of British Columbia's (UBC) Wine Research Centre, the Canadian Grapevine Certification Network, the BC Wine Grape Council and Andrew Peller Limited.

"We know that these peaks in seasonal temperatures are occurring more often. Heatwaves are stressing grapevines and impacting both production volumes and quality. We need to equip grape growers and winemakers with better decision-making tools," said Ben Bryant, Vice-President, Western Canada Operations and National Distribution from Andrew Peller Limited.

"Extreme heat can cause crop losses and affect the taste profile of the grapes. We need to know how to counter this and preserve plants, regardless of the climate conditions."

A heatwave is generally defined as a period of three or more consecutive days with temperatures exceeding traditional norms. Lead researcher, Dr. Simone Castellarin from UBC's Wine Research Centre, says it's common in Okanagan Valley to see temperatures over 35°C for three days or more. "This is why we want to understand the physiological impact of heat stress on the vines."

In tandem, the team is studying how biostimulants can affect plant defences. These are substances — including certain types of acids, seaweed and plant extracts, beneficial bacteria, fungi, microbes and more — that are applied to plants or soil to stimulate growth, development, nutrient uptake and stress tolerance. "We need to know more about how they actually work," Dr. Castellarin explains. He hopes the study will lead to better information on the use of biostimulant types, application timing and quantity.

Collaborative, real-time research

Andrew Peller Limited is BC's second largest wine producer, currently growing grapes in 700 acres across the province. They are providing the vineyards where genetics and winemaking experts will work together on experimental plots.

Funding from Genome BC will allow research across two consecutive growing seasons. The process involves imposing heat stress onto plants in purpose-built greenhouses. These simulate real world heatwaves to explore several factors: how grapevines respond to heat stress alone or combined with stressors common to BC such as water deficits, and how biostimulants may protect vine tissues from heat stress.

Measurements will be taken of plant leaves and berries at various points to understand their physiological and metabolic responses to heat stress. Tracking small changes within the chemical compositions will hopefully lead to clues about what to do with the end product. "When we move on to the winemaking process, we want to know the different qualities and flavours that change because of heat exposure," Bryant said.

Dr. Federica Di Palma, Genome BC's Chief Scientific Officer and Vice-President, Research and Innovations states, "crop loss isn't just a problem for winemakers and growers. This ultimately affects the quality and reputation of BC's wine industry. Here, we clearly see the value of genomics not just to agriculture, but also to our economy."

