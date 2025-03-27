BC Researchers Awarded Over $49 Million for Advancements in Hereditary Cancer Care, Child Drug Safety and Heart Health

BC led research to transform early disease detection, treatment

and health equity using cutting edge genomic technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Genome BC has helped secure more than $49 million for research to be conducted in British Columbia by five projects using genomics to advance personalized healthcare. Three of these projects are led by BC researchers and local scientists also play key roles in two additional initiatives led by partners in other provinces.

These projects are part of research funding announced earlier in March by Genome Canada under the Canadian Precision Health Initiative (CPHI). This initiative harnesses genome sequencing data for more personalized, preventative and cost effective healthcare. Genome BC contributed $14 million to these initiatives, with an additional $35 million secured from Genome Canada and other co-funding partners — multiplying the impact of Genome BC's investment, with every $1 contributed attracting $2.5 in additional funding.

"This important investment in genomics driven healthcare innovation positions British Columbia at the forefront of precision health," said Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Research and Innovation at Genome BC. "These projects not only advance cutting-edge science but also directly aim to provide solutions to pressing healthcare challenges which will benefit patients and contribute to a more resilient, equitable and innovation-driven health system for BC and Canada."

Advancing Health Equity Through Genomics

CPHI is structured around key pillars, one of which focuses on generating population-level genomic data. The initiative aims to build Canada's largest-ever collection of human genomic data – more than 100,000 genomes. In total, 12 projects received funding through CPHI nationwide. The five BC-related projects are as follows:

Enhanced Population Hereditary Cancer Care Through Genome Sequencing

Led by BC Cancer researchers, this project addresses the under-identification of patients with hereditary cancer risk. By providing access to enhanced genetic assessments, it aims to determine hereditary cancer risks better and support targeted family testing.

Expanding Pediatric Drug Safety Research

This project seeks to enhance drug safety by building on existing data while expanding patient sample sizes for those experiencing adverse drug reactions. The project will leverage the existing resources of the Canadian Pharmacogenomics Network for Drug Safety to introduce a pediatric component to the Pan Canadian Genome Library and identify predictive biomarkers associated with seven severe adverse drug reactions, thereby enhancing pediatric drug safety and effectiveness.

MOSAIC: Genomics & AI for Heart Health

Led by the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, UBC and the Vancouver General Hospital Echo Department, the MOSAIC Precision Health initiative harnesses genomics, AI and imaging to transform and accelerate cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment. With a strong focus on Indigenous, rural and remote communities across BC and Yukon, this pan-provincial project aims to develop innovative tools that will enable personalized and equitable cardiac risk prediction.

Pan-GEM: Genomics & Mental Health Research

This initiative will be Canada's largest collaboration focused on identifying genetic and environmental risk factors for children and youth with mental health disorders. The project will combine genomic data with real-world health information to support earlier, more targeted interventions. Addressing barriers in the field and ensuring diverse representation will advance precision medicine to benefit all young Canadians.

PrairieGen: Strengthening Genomic Research in the Prairies

This project aims to identify critical biomarkers, genetic variants, and novel risk factors specific to Manitoba and Saskatchewan populations by incorporating genomic and environmental data from historically underrepresented populations.

Why This Matters: Advancing Equitable Health for All

These Genome BC led and affiliated projects reflect Canada's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of genomics-driven healthcare reach all Canadians, regardless of geography, background or socioeconomic status. By generating diverse genomic data and fostering collaboration between researchers, healthcare professionals and patients, these initiatives will help close existing gaps in healthcare access and develop more personalized, effective medical interventions.

A critical factor in the success of these projects is Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre, which plays a key role in generating, analyzing and interpreting complex genomic data.

"Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre at BC Cancer is a critical force of the country's precision health ecosystem," said Di Palma. "As one of the few research facilities nationally with the capacity to generate, integrate, and interpret large scale genomic data, the Centre provides the critical infrastructure and expertise needed to translate genomic science into patient care. From advanced sequencing to cutting-edge bioinformatics and computational biology, its contributions are essential to accelerating innovation and ensuring that genomics based health care is effective and accessible to all Canadians."

As genomics continues to transform precision health, Genome BC remains dedicated to supporting research that delivers tangible, equitable healthcare outcomes. With ongoing advancements in technology and data integration, these projects will play a critical role in shaping a more inclusive and effective healthcare system—ultimately improving health outcomes for generations to come.

