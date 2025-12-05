PrairiesCan is assisting Prairie businesses and organizations to play a bigger role in strengthening national security and meeting international commitments

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - A strong defence industry is key to Canada's national sovereignty and security as well as its economic resilience and long-term prosperity. To that end, the Government of Canada is committed to rebuilding our national defence capacity, strengthening our defence industry, and meeting the pressing needs of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced that PrairiesCan is now accepting applications for the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) from businesses and organizations in the Prairie Provinces.

The RDII is a three-year, $357.7 million initiative to reequip Canada's military by boosting investment in defence industrial capacity and innovation. The program supports Canadian businesses and organizations looking to grow their capacity, innovate, or adapt their products and services to supply the defence sector at home and abroad. Its aim is to accelerate the integration of businesses and regional ecosystems into domestic and international defence supply chains.

The RDII is being delivered by Canada's seven Regional Development Agencies. In Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, PrairiesCan will provide RDII support through an investment budget of $48.2 million over three years to strengthen an already competitive Prairie defence sector and help it meet this moment of rising demand for Canadian-built capabilities. RDII investments are part of a broader whole-of-government strategic approach to building sovereign defence capacity while reinforcing industrial strength across the country, ensuring the Canadian Armed Forces get the equipment they need, when they need it.

"The Prairie provinces already punch above their weight in Canada's defence industry. This investment builds on that strength--giving businesses in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba the support they need to scale up, compete for new opportunities, and meet the growing demand for Canadian-made defence capabilities. Further integrating more small and medium-sized Prairie businesses into defence supply chains will create good jobs while strengthening Canada's security and sovereignty."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

The Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) will be open for three years starting in 2025-26. It will be delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies (RDAs), including PrairiesCan, and be in effect until March 31, 2028.

Eligible RDII recipients may include small and medium enterprises, regional defence related not-for-profits, including research centres, Indigenous proponents, and provincial/municipal authorities.

Projects under this program must demonstrate how they contribute to Canada's defence industrial base to support military needs and priorities.

RDII includes support for small- and medium-size enterprises with dual-use technologies, products, or services that have both civilian and military applications.

By capitalizing on RDAs' expertise in support of innovation and placed-based approach, the RDII will strengthen Canada's defence industrial base in all regions of the country while helping Canada fulfil its two percent of GDP defence spending commitment to NATO.

As announced in Budget 2025, the Government of Canada has already put into action initial investments to support Canada's defence industrial base by allocating $6.6 billion over five years on a cash basis, starting in 2025-26 under the forthcoming Defence Industrial Strategy.

These initial investments will drive research and innovation, strengthen domestic supply chains, grow critical resource stockpiles, and improve access to funds for Canadian small- and medium-sized defence businesses.

