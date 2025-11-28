Federal government partnering with Red River Métis, First Nations and Northern Manitobans to build capacity and open new economic opportunities

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Manitoba holds the resources and talent to thrive, but unlocking its potential means partnering with Red River Métis, First Nations and local governments to ensure every community can shape its own path to success.

Government of Canada investing in Red River Métis- and First Nation- initiatives to build capacity and drive economic growth across Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced a federal investment of over $540,000 to support three projects.

This investment will further empower Red River Métis and First Nations governments and local communities to leverage their unique strengths to build capacity, strengthen resilience, and drive impactful economic growth.

The supported projects include:

Manitoba Métis Federation will support training, skills development, and career pathways for Red River Métis citizens interested in the mining and critical minerals sector. The project is expected to create two jobs and train 150 individuals. This represents a federal investment of up to $300,000.

will support training, skills development, and career pathways for Red River Métis citizens interested in the mining and critical minerals sector. The project is expected to create two jobs and train 150 individuals. This represents a federal investment of up to $300,000. Mosakahiken Cree Nation will deliver training, workshops, and staff development to deliver a locally driven consultation and accommodation protocol related to mineral exploration. The project is expected to create three jobs, maintain two existing positions and train 28 individuals. This represents a federal investment of up to $141,000.

will deliver training, workshops, and staff development to deliver a locally driven consultation and accommodation protocol related to mineral exploration. The project is expected to create three jobs, maintain two existing positions and train 28 individuals. This represents a federal investment of up to $141,000. The Thompson Regional Airport Authority will expand Area 55's winter testing capacity to include emerging technologies such as drones, robotics, and automated vehicles, helping diversify northern Manitoba's economy. The project is expected to create one job and assist four SMEs. This represents a federal investment of up to $99,000.

Quotes

"Building Canada strong means investing in Indigenous and northern communities here in the Prairies and across the country so they can lead economic growth on their own terms. By supporting local training, skills development, and locally driven planning, we are creating opportunities that last - and ensuring these communities and organizations can shape their own futures and share in the growth ahead."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Today's investment is about supporting development from within communities. Indigenous-led programs like those announced today with the Manitoba Métis Federation and Mosakahiken Cree Nation represent important steps toward economic reconciliation, providing the tools, training, and opportunities for Indigenous and northern partners to guide economic growth in ways that reflect their vision and priorities. Proud to support this work and the positive impact it will have for years to come."

–The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill--Keewatinook Aski

"Indigenous partners provide critical perspectives and essential work within Manitoba's growing mineral sector. The investments announced today will expand skills training and capacity, which will support communities in shaping growth on their own terms."

–The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The MMF's Digging Deeper Program will strengthen opportunities for Red River Métis Citizens to learn about mineral exploration, environmental stewardship, and the changing landscape of the mining industry. This investment ensures our Citizens--especially our youth--can build the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to participate fully in emerging economic opportunities while safeguarding the lands and waters that sustain us. By working together, we continue to honour our past, empower our present, and build a stronger future for our Nation."

–Jack Park, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Manitoba Métis Federation – National Government of the Red River Métis

Quick facts

Funding is provided through the Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships Initiative and the Community Economic Development and Diversification program.

The Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships, under the Strategic Partnerships Initiative (SPI), helps Indigenous governments benefit from mineral development based on their own priorities.

Manitoba leads in northern innovation with strengths in cold-weather testing, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

