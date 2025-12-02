PrairiesCan investments build on tourism momentum, strengthening the Prairie economy

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are increasingly rediscovering travel opportunities in their own backyard, and visitors from abroad are eager for genuine cultural experiences. Saskatchewan's tourism and performing arts sectors have the talent, creativity, and experiences to thrive in a growing travel market--but many businesses and organizations need additional resources to turn this momentum into lasting economic growth.

Minister Olszewski announces support for performing arts and tourism in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced federal support for five performing arts and tourism organizations across Saskatchewan. PrairiesCan will support a French-language theatre troupe's audience growth strategy, upgrades to a rural resort for year-round tourism, enhancements to Cree Nation historic sites for Indigenous tourism, creation of an outdoor art and cultural garden at a major gallery, and expansion of a lakeside music festival to boost visitation in Saskatchewan. This represents a combined total investment from PrairiesCan of $670,000 under the Prairies Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI) and the Tourism Growth Program (TGP).

These strategic investments will provide more opportunities for visitors to come to Saskatchewan and experience the province's unique landscapes, culture and history, all while contributing to the local economy. The Government of Canada is committed to creating more economic opportunities for Prairie Canadians--right in the communities where they live and work.

Over the past year, Canada reported record growth in tourism, representing significant contributions to local economies. Tourism revenue reached nearly $60B between May and August, a 6% year over year increase. Visitors are coming more often and spending more, stimulating economic growth for tourist sites, hotels and restaurants, shopping, transportation and more.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan's beauty is drawing more people in, and that's showing up in Canada's growing tourism numbers. Visitors are spending time in communities and supporting local shops. Our support helps communities make the most of that momentum."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"When people come to Saskatchewan a festival, a show, or to learn our stories, they're also filling hotel rooms, eating in local restaurants, and supporting jobs for artists, tradespeople, and small businesses. These projects mean more chances for Saskatchewan communities -- big and small -- to welcome visitors, share who we are, and build a stronger local economy for the long term."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) and Member of Parliament for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River

"La troupe du Jour thanks PrairiesCan for this essential support. This support will allow us to strengthen our marketing and philanthropy efforts, increase our internal capacity, and continue to extend our audiences at the provincial level. We are delighted to be able to consolidate our efforts to contribute to a sustainable future for francophone theatres in Saskatchewan."

–Lina Ouaakarrouch, Administrative Director and Co-Executive Director, La Troupe Du Jour

"Thanks to the support of PrairiesCan and the TGP, our Cree Nation has been able to bring together Elders, knowledge keepers, historians and community members to restore this important place. The history of Assiwiyin and the Battle of Duck Lake deserves to be told with care, accuracy, and heart -- and we're proud to share that story with visitors through Pêmiska Tourism."

–Kevin Seesequasis, Director for Community and Tourism Development, Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation

Quick facts

Saskatchewan offers rich experiences and cultural attractions that feature the region's talented performers and storytellers, along with its diverse cultures, history, food and natural spaces.

Funding for these projects is provided through PrairiesCan under the Prairies Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI) and the Tourism Growth Program (TGP).

Today's investments are helping create approximately 17 jobs, employ local trades, and create and expand tourism offerings for long-term economic growth.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing $671,561 for five projects in Saskatchewan through the Prairies Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI) and the Tourism Growth Program (TGP). These investments support unique performing arts and tourism experiences throughout the province that will provide local, national and global visitors with opportunities to enjoy Saskatchewan's distinct landscape and rich culture, while stimulating the local economy.

Prairies Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI) - $225,420

The PPAI is part of Canada's budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities and provides $20 million in one-time support over three years (2024/25 to 2026/27) across Canada. The initiative assists eligible professional performing arts organizations and supports projects that contribute to the financial sustainability and growth of the performing arts sector across the Prairies.

PrairiesCan announced an investment for one project under PPAI:

La Troupe du Jour Inc. - $225,420

Enhance marketing and philanthropy strategy for audience and revenue growth. Troupe du Jour is the only professional French language theatre in Saskatchewan and was founded in 1985. The company has produced more than 80 plays over its history, both originals and adaptations of originals works by Saskatchewan authors. In addition to delivering francophone theatre in Saskatoon and touring throughout Saskatchewan, La Troupe du Jour trains new artists. They are celebrating 40 years in 2025-26 (and their 40th season). The project is expected to generate a 20% increase in La Troupe du Jour's audience.

Tourism Growth Program (TGP) - $446,141

The TGP provides $108 million over three years (2023/24 to 2025/26) to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences. The program complements other federal, provincial, and territorial supports for tourism and contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

PrairiesCan announced investments for four projects under TGP:

102177232 Saskatchewan Inc., RCCR Holdings Inc., operating as Mainstay Inn Resort and Restaurant - $250,000

Upgrade infrastructure of rural resort in central Saskatchewan for year-round use (Riverhurst). This project will have a positive economic impact on the local economy in and around Palliser Regional Park and Lake Diefenbaker, through increased spending by visitors and new employment opportunities for locals throughout the year, as well as new contracts with local trades. This investment is expected to create ten (10) jobs.





Upgrade infrastructure of rural resort in central Saskatchewan for year-round use (Riverhurst). This project will have a positive economic impact on the local economy in and around Palliser Regional Park and Lake Diefenbaker, through increased spending by visitors and new employment opportunities for locals throughout the year, as well as new contracts with local trades. This investment is expected to create ten (10) jobs. Beardy's and Okemasis' - $100,000

Enhance historic sites located in the Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation, including the Battle of Duck Lake National Historic Site. This project will help advance and promote authentic Indigenous tourism experiences by improving accessibility around the community's historical monuments, incorporating local Indigenous stories into its tours, and creating new interpretive signage and displays. This investment is expected to create four Indigenous jobs.





Enhance historic sites located in the Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation, including the Battle of Duck Lake National Historic Site. This project will help advance and promote authentic Indigenous tourism experiences by improving accessibility around the community's historical monuments, incorporating local Indigenous stories into its tours, and creating new interpretive signage and displays. This investment is expected to create four Indigenous jobs. The Art Gallery of Saskatchewan Inc., operating as Remai Modern - $85,000

Create an urban outdoor garden featuring native plants, while developing year-round integrated art, culinary, and cultural experiences. Remai Modern is the largest contemporary art museum in western Canada and welcomes over 215,000 visitors each year, making it a top attraction for residents and visitors to Saskatchewan.





Create an urban outdoor garden featuring native plants, while developing year-round integrated art, culinary, and cultural experiences. Remai Modern is the largest contemporary art museum in western Canada and welcomes over 215,000 visitors each year, making it a top attraction for residents and visitors to Saskatchewan. Waskesiu Recreation Association Inc. - $11,141

Expand Waskesiu Lakeside Music Festival to extend visitor stay, enhance experience and increase visibility (increase visitation at P.A. National Park). This festival is a free, family-oriented, community-supported, outdoor event, and this year they celebrated their 10th anniversary. Attendance at this festival continues to grow over the years, making this one of the strongest weekends for visitors to Prince Albert National Park.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]