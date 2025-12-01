Manitoba is expanding emergency response capacity and community resilience

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Communities and workplaces across Manitoba are facing higher demands for trained responders during extreme events and large gatherings. Increasing capacity for training and volunteer support helps meet these growing needs.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, Quebec, announced a federal investment to expand training and service facilities of St. John Ambulance (SJA) Manitoba.

PrairiesCan's investment will enable St. John Ambulance to expand its Winnipeg facility by approximately 3,000 square feet, adding a fifth classroom, new boardroom and multipurpose training space, additional workspaces, and improved storage. The expanded facility will allow SJA to offer more courses, reduce waitlists, train more first aiders for Manitoba workplaces, and prepare additional volunteers to support community events, including large-scale gatherings such as the Grey Cup, which Winnipeg hosted in November 2025. This represents a total federal investment of $400,000 under the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program.

It will ensure that Manitoba businesses, community organizations, and residents have greater access to the training and resources needed to respond effectively during emergencies, reduce disruptions, and enhance community safety and resilience.

"Our government recognizes the need to invest in organizations like St. John Ambulance. With this investment, they will be able to increase their capacity to deliver lifesaving training and emergency response programs while strengthening emergency preparedness, supporting local businesses in meeting health and safety needs, and equipping more Manitobans with skills that protect lives, and contributing to community resilience."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Expanding St. John Ambulance's training capacity ensures more Manitobans have the skills needed to respond safely and effectively during emergencies. This investment strengthens community readiness and supports the essential organizations that keep people safe."

–Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, Quebec

"This investment strengthens Manitoba's ability to respond when it matters most," said Glen Simard, Minister of Municipal and Northern Relations. "By expanding training opportunities and volunteer support, we're ensuring communities across the province have the skills and resources to act quickly during emergencies and large-scale events. This partnership with PrairiesCan and St. John Ambulance builds a stronger more reliable system and keeps Manitobans safe."

–The Honourable Glen Simard, Manitoba Minister of Municipal and Northern Relations

"St. John Ambulance plays an essential role in keeping our community safe, and I'm grateful for this federal investment in their new training facility. I backed this project when I served on Council and continue to support it as Mayor of Winnipeg because building capacity in organizations like St. John Ambulance strengthens our whole community."

–Mayor Scott Gillingham, the City of Winnipeg

SJA trains Manitobans in first aid, mental health first aid, workplace safety, and volunteer medical response.

The expansion will help SJA prepare more volunteers to support major public events and assist people during severe weather and wildfire events.

PrairiesCan delivers the CEDD program in the Prairie provinces to help strengthen inclusive economic growth and help communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities.

St. John Ambulance (SJA) has served Manitobans for over 100 years, delivering first aid training, volunteer medical response, and workplace safety programs that strengthen communities and the economy. Its Winnipeg facility, expanded in 2021, operates at full capacity with only four classrooms, limiting SJA's ability to train more Manitobans, support businesses, and reach underserved communities.

Manitoba faces growing needs for emergency preparedness and workplace safety training due to increased workplace health and safety requirements, extreme weather events and other emergencies, community events, and other large events needing certified responders.

This PrairiesCan investment through the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program will support the third and final phase of SJA's expansion, adding approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of new space, including:

A fifth classroom;

Multipurpose training and meeting rooms;

Workspaces for new hires;

Enhanced storage.

The project is designed to minimize disruption, allowing current programming to continue while construction proceeds.

The expansion of these facilities positions SJA as a key partner in Manitoba's emergency preparedness and strengthens the province's capacity to respond to evolving public safety and workplace needs. By training more Manitobans in lifesaving and emergency management skills, SJA helps reduce community and business disruptions during crises--minimizing injuries, protecting staff, and strengthening Manitoba's overall resilience.

