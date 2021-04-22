PPWC and Unifor stand united in upcoming pulp and paper talks

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Two of the country's largest pulp and paper unions, Unifor and the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC), have agreed to continue to work together in the next round of pulp and paper bargaining for members across Western Canada.

"There is strength in unity, and with both of our caucus's working jointly we will be ready to look after the best interests of our members," said Gary Fiege, PPWC President.

Unifor and PPWC have been meeting in preparation for negotiations with Canfor, the target for pattern bargaining, slated to begin later this year.

"We have decades of experience and success with pattern bargaining in the forestry sector, which positions us to face the growing challenges in our industry, and we are very pleased to have both unions collaborating with the joint caucus working collectively," said Scott Doherty, Unifor's Executive Assistant to the National President and lead negotiator in the forestry sector.

Both unions intend to maintain common pension, wage and benefit language in Collective Agreements and seek gains for 900 members at Unifor Local 603 and 1133 and PPWC Local 9, in Prince George, B.C.

Canfor is once again the target employer and meetings will begin in June to set bargaining dates and protocol to safely conduct negotiations in compliance with COVID-19 public health restrictions.

This round of bargaining will set the pattern for 5500 members from 13 Unifor and five PPWC local unions in B.C. and Alberta, in a sector crucial to Canada's economic recovery.

PPWC is a union that represents thousands of forestry workers throughout British Columbia.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

