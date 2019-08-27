PPSC will proceed with new trial in terrorism case

Toronto, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The PPSC will proceed with the prosecution of Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser for terrorism offences, following a decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal ordering a new trial. The Court allowed Mr. Esseghaier and Mr. Jaser's conviction appeals on the basis of the way in which the jury was selected.

In 2015, both men were convicted and received life sentences for conspiring to murder persons unknown for the benefit of a terrorist group, contrary to s. 83.2 of the Criminal Code, while Mr. Esseghaier received an additional life sentence for conspiring to interfere with transportation facilities for the benefit of a terrorist group contrary to s. 83.2. Both men also received additional sentences for participating in the activities of a terrorist group contrary to s. 83.18: Mr. Esseghaier received an equivalent of 18 years for three counts, while Mr. Jaser received an equivalent of 13 years for two counts.

The PPSC has 60 days to decide whether to seek leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

