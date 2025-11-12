OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Director of Public Prosecutions, George Dolhai, is pleased to announce that the Governor in Council has appointed Shannon O'Connor as PPSC's new Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP) effective November 20, 2025.

Since 2022, Shannon has demonstrated empowering and strategic leadership in her role as PPSC's Headquarters Counsel Group Director General (HQDG) and Senior General Counsel that make her well suited to the position of DDPP.

Shannon graduated from the University of Calgary in 2007 (Bachelor of Health Sciences) and from Queen's University in 2010 (Juris Doctor). Also in 2010, Shannon received her Masters of Laws in International and European Law from the Université Jean Moulin Lyon III in Lyon, France. Shannon started her legal career as a Judicial Law Clerk with the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto. She then worked as an Associate in private practice until 2015. At this point, Shannon moved to Nunavut and worked for two years as Criminal Counsel with the Legal Services Board of Nunavut. In 2017, she joined the PPSC as Senior Counsel in the Nunavut Regional Office (NRO) and was appointed the NRO's Chief Federal Prosecutor in 2019 where she remained until 2022 when she was appointed to her position as HQDG.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest.

