OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - George Dolhai, Director of Public Prosecutions, announced the tabling in Parliament of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Annual Report 2024-2025. The report covers the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

This Annual Report highlights the wide scope of work performed over the last year. The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is a national institution that directly contributes to Canadian safety and sovereignty. The PPSC helps protect Canadians from complex criminal drug networks with inter-provincial and international impacts, as well as from attacks on the security and cohesion of Canadian society. The PPSC upholds the integrity of the Canadian environment, the border, and immigration policies, as well as Canada's tax regime and its federal electoral system. This past year, the PPSC continued to ensure that the prosecution of federal offences was conducted in an independent, fair, effective, and timely manner, and improved its policies to reduce the over-representation of certain marginalized groups in the criminal justice system.

The full report (PDF) is available on the PPSC website.

Canadians look to the PPSC as an integral part of the criminal justice system to make its contribution to addressing the opioid fatality crisis. The PPSC's role includes prosecuting organized crime's involvement in the manufacturing and the distribution of increasing quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepines and methamphetamines. The PPSC also works to counter the gun violence linked to these activities, as well as the sophisticated use of technology by these criminals. The PPSC has prioritized identifying best practices and strategic approaches to the law to enhance the effectiveness of prosecution preparation. (George Dolhai, Director of Public Prosecutions, Public Prosecutions Service of Canada Annual Report 2024-2025, p. ii)

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest.

offences. However, the PPSC prosecutes all those matters in the territories. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

The Director of Public Prosecutions must provide a report to the Attorney General of Canada on the activities of his office, no later than June 30 of each year. This information is outlined in the Act respecting the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada's previous annual reports are located on our website in PDF and HTML versions.

