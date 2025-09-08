MACDONALD SENTENCED FOR TERRORISM OFFENCES

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in Ontario Superior Court, Patrick Gordon MacDonald was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for the following terrorism offences: enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity; facilitating a terrorist activity; and committing an indictable offence for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with one or more terrorist group.

More specifically, he participated in the creation and editing of three recruitment videos encouraging viewers to commit violent acts on behalf of the Atomwaffen Division (AWD), which is a listed terrorist group, and by posting them and other violent images online as propaganda for AWD. He also facilitated the creation of these recruitment videos by providing his equipment, namely his Fuji camera and lenses to take images for the videos. In addition, he was trained as a graphic designer and was capable of producing the videos.

In the same context, he participated in producing and publishing images which willfully promoted hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jewish people, for the benefit of and in association with AWD.

Director of Public Prosecutions, George Dolhai, said:

"Those who provide their skills to a terrorist entity, to produce videos to be sown indiscriminately among young and vulnerable minds reaching out on the internet, seek to reap a harvest of hate and division culminating in violence across Canada and internationally. Today, Canadian law has made them accountable for weaponizing the internet as a tool every bit as lethal as the software used to produce guns in 3d printers."

