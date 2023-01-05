IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) has concluded its review of an RCMP Investigation Report about a non-fatal shooting by two RCMP officers, which resulted in a superficial injury to a 30-year old man, that occurred in Kinngait, Nunavut on October 15, 2021.

The RCMP's National Division conducted an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. The investigation report was referred to the PPSC for review.

The PPSC determined that the evidence indicated that the officers involved, along with other RCMP officers and members of the public, faced an immediate and dangerous threat. An individual had reportedly pointed a firearm at a school bus filled with children, at the RCMP detachment in Kinngait and then at RCMP officers. The officers feared that the individual would return into the residential community with the rifle. In these circumstances, it was reasonable and legally justified for the officers to discharge their firearms for their own and others' protection.

The PPSC concluded that the shooting was justified pursuant to section 25 of the Criminal Code. Section 25 of the Criminal Code justifies the use of force by police officers in certain circumstances. A use of force such as the discharge of a firearm requires a police officer to have reasonable grounds to believe that the force is necessary for their own protection or the protection of others, including members of the public, from death or grievous bodily harm.

As a result, there are no grounds to believe that the two officers involved in the shooting committed a criminal offence.

