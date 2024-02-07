TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada filed a Notice of Appeal in the Court of Appeal for Ontario to initiate an appeal on the sentence imposed on Cameron Jay Ortis. The sentence imposed is 14 years imprisonment.

On November 22, 2023, a jury found Cameron Ortis guilty of four offences under the Security of Information Act for intentionally and without authority communicating special operational information to unauthorized individuals contrary to s. 14(1) of the Act. He was also found guilty of fraudulently obtaining a computer service contrary to s. 342.1(1) of the Criminal Code, and of breach of trust contrary to s. 122 of the Code.

The decision to appeal the sentence imposed on Cameron Ortis is in the public interest based on the seriousness of the offence and moral blameworthiness of the offender.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

