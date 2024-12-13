Powering the Holidays: BLUETTI Lights Up Christmas Spirit

Keep the magic of Christmas alive with BLUETTI —powering every moment, wherever the season takes you.

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- This Christmas, while Santa flies with magic, BLUETTI ensures homes, festivities, and travels are powered with reliable energy. From warm, cozy homes during winter storms to festive outdoor gatherings, BLUETTI portable power solutions keep the holiday spirit glowing.

Cozy Homes Amid Winter Storms

Winter storms and power outages can disrupt the warmth of Christmas, but BLUETTI's home backup batteries ensure the festivities continue uninterrupted. The AC300 delivers 3,000W output, while the AC500 provides 5,000W—perfect for powering heaters, A/Cs, and more.

In the kitchen, the AC500 + 2*B300K offers a 5,529.6Wh capacity with 16 outlets to support family feasts. Need something compact? The AC300 + B300K (2,764.8Wh) powers a 600W microwave for 4 hours, ensuring effortless meal preparation.

Outdoor Celebrations and Adventures

For Christmas markets or winter adventures, BLUETTI's portable power keeps the energy flowing. The Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station, with a 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output, powers up to 9 devices simultaneously. It's ideal for lights, music, and more, ensuring a safe and cheerful atmosphere.

Headed outdoors? The AC200L + B300K boasts 2,400W output and 4,812.8Wh capacity, powering tools like heaters, cooking equipment, or even electric saws for cutting Christmas trees.

Seamless Holiday Travels

For holiday road trips, the AC180 Solar Generator offers 1,152Wh capacity and 1,800W output—ideal for charging laptops and keeping Christmas movies streaming. Pair it with the BLUETTI Charger 1 for faster charging.

The lightweight AC70 Solar Generator (768Wh capacity, 1,000W output) is perfect for car fridges, electronics, and blankets, ensuring comfort on the go.

Start 2025 Sustainably

This holiday season, pair BLUETTI's innovative energy solutions with the upgraded BLUETTI APP for real-time energy tracking. Step into 2025 with reduced costs, better efficiency, and uninterrupted power for every special moment.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI, a clean energy pioneer, offers affordable energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Through programs like LAAF (Lighting An African Family), it aims to bring power to 1 million off-grid African families. With a focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI is a trusted leader in over 110 countries.

