CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - In the 21st century, a reliable and affordable clean electricity grid is the backbone of a strong economy. Today, more than 80 percent of Canada's electricity is generated from clean sources like hydropower, wind, solar and nuclear — and it's a big part of the reason why companies are choosing to invest in Canadian workers and business. By taking action to expand clean power, new economic opportunities are being unlocked while families and workers are getting ahead with lower energy bills.

Today, Member of Parliament George Chahal announced investments totalling over $152 million for nine clean electricity projects in Alberta through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). These solar, wind energy and grid infrastructure upgrade projects will support the delivery of reliable, affordable and clean electricity in Alberta, a key sector for economic growth, and are expected to displace approximately 760,000 tonnes of harmful carbon emissions per year, once commissioned, and generate enough electricity to power upward of 170,000 homes. That's more homes than in all of Red Deer, Lethbridge, Airdrie and Fort McMurray combined.

As demand for electricity grows, the opportunity to power our communities and the world with clean, affordable and reliable power is a win-win-win — for workers, for affordability and for the environment. The Government of Canada's plan is working to drive GHG pollution down while the economy grows and inflation cools. Together, with provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, municipalities, industry and workers, the Government of Canada is seizing the opportunity ahead to build a strong economy with good jobs and to ensure a healthy environment for our children and grandchildren.

"Renewable energy is increasingly making the most economic sense to build, and it delivers power at the most affordable rates. When governments understand this fact and invest in building good projects that create good jobs, drive investment in our economy and clean our air, we all succeed. Alberta's workers have always powered and will always power our economy, and investments like today's will make sure of that."

The Honourable, Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"There is a world of economic opportunity available to Alberta in clean and renewable energy, but only if we allow it to flourish with the right conditions and supports. Today's announcement is another tangible demonstration of the significant investment we are making in Alberta to build clean energy projects and create good-quality, middle-class, unionized jobs in the process. By working together, we can seize the opportunity ahead to build a strong and sustainable economy for generations ahead."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Albertans play an important role in powering Canada's economy with clean electricity, hydrogen, oil and gas, and critical minerals. The Prairies economy is a major source of Canada's economic activity, alone representing about a quarter of our gross domestic product. Investments like today's $152-million infusion in Alberta are about boosting our clean electricity production, saving people money and growing our economy."

George Chahal

Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"As a company solely owned by Montana First Nation, the 22-megawatt Killarney Lake Solar Project is an economic venture that aligns with our traditional values and role as stewards of the environment. This project has allowed our community to increase our participation in the clean energy economy in a meaningful way by providing utility-scale power generation, at the same time creating career opportunities and economic benefits for Montana First Nation members."

Jesse Currie

Operations Manager, MFN Management Inc.

"With the support of Natural Resources Canada, we are driving momentum for Indigenous leadership in renewable energy. Our commitment to creating equitable partnerships has driven the success of projects like the Tilley Solar project and now the Paul First Nation Solar Farm project, both Indigenous-led and majority-owned. In alignment with our Indigenous community partners, we are determined to forge a sustainable future."

Firman Latimer

Founder and CEO, First Nation Power Development Inc. (FNpower)

"We're proud to bring the Big Sky Solar Power Project to completion, producing renewable energy responsibly and greatly benefiting our host community. The project not only delivers clean energy on a site compatible with local land use but also contributes over $800,000 annually in local taxes, nearly doubling the Municipal District of Acadia No. 4's revenue. In addition, we provide $50,000 each year to a community benefit fund, alongside permanent local jobs and contracts for services like vegetation management and road maintenance. We welcome this important federal government funding, which highlights the value of partnership in advancing Canada's clean energy future."

Peter Clibbon

Senior Vice President – Development at RES in Canada

"I thank Natural Resources Canada for investing in the Sadee Solar Power project through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREP). Through this program, NRCAN is creating meaningful ways for Indigenous entrepreneurs to contribute to the green energy transition. Once completed, this project will provide 28 gigawatt hours of clean energy into Alberta's electrical grid every year."

Jasper Lamouelle

CEO, It'oa Energy

"The Gleichen Solar Project is a collaboration between Ermineskin Cree Nation and TIU Canada and is supported by the Government of Canada through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREP). The project represents an over-$30-million combined investment in renewable energy for the region and will bring online over 13 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to surrounding communities in the southeastern Alberta hamlet of Gleichen. The economic and environmental benefits of this unique partnership will extend from the community, to the province, to nationwide."

Daniel Visser

Country Manager, TIU Canada

"The Wild Rose 2 Wind farm is a great example of Capstone and NRCan's leadership in driving the energy transition forward and forging partnerships with the public and private sectors to help governments and companies procure clean, renewable energy to reach their climate goals. Once operational, the Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm will be the largest facility in our fleet, providing enough electricity for approximately 90,000 Alberta homes each year and contributing significantly to Pembina Pipeline and the City of Edmonton meeting their decarbonization targets. We greatly appreciate the Ministry's support."

David Eva, Chief Executive Officer

Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

"Uniting diverse stakeholders is essential for driving innovation and sustainable development. In Canada, collaborations with Indigenous stakeholders and NRCan highlight the importance of reconciliation and shared knowledge. These efforts empower Indigenous peoples and integrate traditional wisdom with modern practices. Together, we are building a secure and prosperous future for all, proving that partnerships and reconciliation are active, impactful processes."

Jody Linklater

CEO, Clean Communities Corp

"Today's investments boost Canada's global competitiveness by ensuring that Canadians and Canadian businesses have access to affordable, clean and reliable power essential for growth."

Vittoria Bellissimo

President and CEO, Canadian Renewable Energy Association

Federal funding for these projects is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada , helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.





Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of , helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner. Since 2021, SREPs has approved funding for 72 deployment projects, enabling the deployment of approximately 2,700 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity, which will displace over 3.1 megatonnes of CO 2 e per year in Canada .





e per year in . Today's announcements build on previous Government of Canada's investments in the province, such as $175 million for 12 Alberta -based clean energy projects in September 2023 .





investments in the province, such as for 12 -based clean energy projects in . The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy sets out a vision for a green Prairie economy that is prosperous, sustainable and benefits everyone. It is a long-term commitment by the federal government to have stronger coordination between federal departments on investments for the Prairies and closer collaboration with Prairie partners on priorities to seize new opportunities in the transition to a net-zero future.





Across Canada , electricity operators are taking advantage of the more than $60 billion over the next decade in federal support to help build 21 st -century electricity grids.





, electricity operators are taking advantage of the more than over the next decade in federal support to help build 21 -century electricity grids. All G7 countries have committed to build a net-zero grid as a foundational measure for enabling achievement of net-zero economies by 2050.





Electrification is helping to save families money on their energy bills, such as by driving hybrid trucks or installing all-season heat pumps that have lower operating costs. These cost-saving technologies are supported by purchase incentives and rebate programs from the Government of Canada , helping to put hundreds of dollars more in the pockets of Canadian families every month.

