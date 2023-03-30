Power Workers' Union Commends Federal Government on Practical Budget Supports for Clean Economy

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union (PWU), congratulates the Government of Canada on its 2023 budget "provisions that will afford significant practical and critical help on our path to building the new clean energy infrastructure essential to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions" says PWU President, Jeff Parnell.

"Establishing Investment Tax Credits for Clean Electricity and Clean Technologies that acknowledge the gravity of successfully addressing electrification of our economy and recognize the critical contribution that investments in large-scale nuclear generation can deliver are to be commended."

Success in getting to Net Zero will require some difference in approaches from province to province depending on the clean energy advantages best suited to each jurisdiction. It will also require strong collaboration between provinces to best achieve results.

Ontario needs large-scale nuclear generation to meet its goals. Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has identified the need for 17,800 megawatts of new nuclear generation along with significant contributions from renewables, energy storage, and hydrogen in its Pathways to Decarbonization Study.

Canada's nuclear sector has grown the environmental, social, and economic benefits of a CANDU-based supply chain – more than $6B in annual revenues; 240+ domestic supply chain companies; 76,000 direct and indirect Canadian jobs, including Saskatchewan sourced uranium. Unlike other low-carbon energy resources, the sector has established a highly regulated, monitored, and funded waste management program. programs for the current fleet and a new 300 MW small modular reactor project is underway on the site of the existing Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. Additionally, the Utilities in Ontario and New Brunswick have successfully managed multi-billion-dollar life-extension refurbishment sector has helped make the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories at Chalk River an international nuclear R&D hub; Canada's nuclear regulator, a leader in the development of an international regulatory framework; and Canada a major player in the $17B global medical isotope market.

Parnell continued, "These measures taken by our government in Budget 2023 will help to ensure we can reach Net Zero in a timely manner through the production of abundant, affordable, safe and secure, low-carbon energy; building on proven Canadian clean energy technologies; cultivating tens of thousands of good Canadian jobs; and strengthening our federal and provincial economies."

"Other new and progressive measures included in the Budget to support clean energy projects, hydrogen, critical minerals, manufacturing, and health and dental care deserve positive recognition, particularly in the current global economic environment" added Parnell.

The Power Workers' Union represents the majority of workers in Ontario's electricity production and delivery sector and is pleased to work collaboratively with governments and other stakeholders as these and other clean energy initiatives are further developed and implemented.

