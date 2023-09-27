MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation" or the "Corporation") announced today that Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, has been admitted to the hospital for a significant health issue and will take a medical leave of absence for an undetermined period of time, effective immediately.

Mr. Denis Le Vasseur, Vice-President and Controller, who has been with the Corporation since 1992, will take responsibility for the management of Power Corporation's Finance function and will act as principal financial officer on an interim basis.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

