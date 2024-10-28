OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Postal workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if there is no progress at the bargaining table with Canada Post. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has been bargaining new contracts for its two largest bargaining units – the Urban Operations unit and the Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMC) unit – for almost a year.

Strike votes took place across Canada between September 9 and October 20, with preliminary results showing 95.8% of Urban workers and 95.5% of Rural workers supporting their negotiating committees and ready to strike if necessary. Final, audited results may show slight variations. CUPW will be in a legal strike position as of November 3 if no agreement is reached.

CUPW is advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions, and the right to retire with dignity while protecting a vital public service that supports communities everywhere.

"We recognize the challenges our employer is facing, and our goal is not to simply make demands, but to work together toward solutions that support the long-term success of our public post office while addressing the real struggles our members face daily," said Jan Simpson, CUPW National President.

This round of bargaining has been challenging and intricate. Negotiators have faced new challenges stemming from changes in postal work, such as the ongoing surge in parcel volumes that has heavily impacted postal workers. Additionally, there are unresolved issues from previous bargaining rounds.

"Our negotiators are committed to securing a fair agreement for all postal workers," said Simpson. "We won't settle for anything less. Our members have made it clear that action will be taken if Canada Post fails to present solutions that ensure fair working conditions and expanded services for everyone."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

[email protected]