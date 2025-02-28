OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, CUPW and Canada Post will be meeting in Ottawa for two days to resume Negotiations.

CUPW is trying to negotiate new collective agreements for both Urban and Rural and Suburban Mail Carrier (RSMC) bargaining units which will both benefit postal workers and strengthen our public post office - now and for future generations. Since the forced end of our legal strike in December, CUPW has participated in a mediated parallel round of Negotiations with Canada Post in January. While some progress was made on some issues, the Corporation's push for rollbacks was unacceptable. Further, Canada Post tried to infringe on our legal rights by demanding that we agree to a clause in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) which would force us to give up our Constitutional Challenge.

The Negotiations are part of a parallel process at the Industrial Inquiry Commission, led by William Kaplan. Commissioner Kaplan will also be acting as Mediator.

The Union hasn't wavered in its belief that the best collective agreements are the ones reached at the bargaining table. We're focused on ensuring good, stable jobs for all postal workers and strengthening the public post office.

Constitutional Challenge of the use of section 107

In December 2024, Steven MacKinnon, the Minister of Labour, invoked section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to force an end to our legal strike. CUPW believes this action was not only illegal but a flagrant violation of our constitutional rights. This is why we are continuing with our challenge of the Minister's use of this order before the Canada Industrial Relations Board. The next hearings will be held on March 3 and 4.

