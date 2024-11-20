OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Postal workers across the country will deliver pension and social assistance cheques today despite being on strike.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) negotiated agreements with Canada Post to ensure the delivery of many government cheques that are a fundamental part of the social safety net in anticipation of a strike or lockout.

"Despite the strike, postal workers remain deeply aware of our responsibilities," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "Ensuring the timely delivery of socio-economic cheques like pension cheques, disability payments, and other essential benefits, is vital to the well-being of individuals and families across the country. Our dispute is with Canada Post, not with the most vulnerable members of society."

"We love the work we do and the connections we've built in our communities. Although we are on strike, our priority today is to ensure that those who rely on us for these critical services are not left behind," Simpson adds.

Some 55,000 postal workers are currently on strike, advocating for fair wages, improved working conditions, the right to retire with dignity, and expansion of services at the public post office.

Negotiations with Canada Post continue, and the Union is fully committed to finding a resolution that benefits postal workers, the Corporation, and the public.

"Our goal is to secure fair and equitable collective agreements that will allow us to return to work and continue delivering for Canadians," says Simpson. "We thank the public for their patience and support during this challenging time. Their understanding strengthens our resolve to reach a resolution to get back to doing the job we love."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

For more information, please contact: EN - Siân Griffiths, CUPW Communications, at 613-882-2742 or at [email protected]; FR - Yannick Scott, National Director, Metro-Montreal Region, at 514-2205950 or at [email protected]