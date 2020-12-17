Pos Laju Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Delivery Service Market in Malaysia on the Strength of its Vast Channel Network

"Pos Laju is the courier arm of the Pos Malaysia Group which offers express parcel delivery services. The Group has an extensive courier network infrastructure, with more than 1,500 primary channels of service delivery that include 99 branches, 39 kiosks, 162 agents spread across the country," said Gopal R, Global Vice President of the Transportation & Logistics Practice at Frost & Sullivan. To date, Pos Laju has established about 139 EziBox, 100 EziDrop, and 19 EziDrive-Thru, and is targeting another 3,000 touchpoints via partner operator networks in the near future."

The company has set up a new integrated processing center (IPC2) at KLIA that can process 230,000 parcels per day. With its existing IPC1 and IPC2, Pos Laju recorded the greatest processing capacity in Malaysia at 530,000 parcels per day. It has ensured delivery of sufficient manpower and an in-house fleet to provide efficient, uninterrupted services to its customers. In 2019, the company's fleet of 3,020 delivery vehicles (trailers, prime movers, lorries, three freighter aircraft, two bulk carrier vessels) as well as 6,599 motorcycles recorded delivery of 59.8 million parcels and 175.6 million parcels per annum for each vehicle type.

More than 700 postmen have been deployed in numerous rural areas and islands, reaching 241,000 villagers nationwide. The company has increased the frequency of flights from Peninsular to East Malaysia to transport more items back and forth. Expanding its digital capabilities, Pos Laju introduced SendParcel: a digital service that empowers customers to check delivery rates, book a delivery, and generate consignment notes online. It also allows eCommerce businesses to initiate bulk orders for domestic and international delivery. With this platform, Pos Laju aims to broaden its footprint, especially among SMEs and micro SMEs that account for more than 98% of its business in Malaysia.

"Pos Laju focuses on the entire supply chain ecosystem and services as best practices so it can manage its clients' and its own needs better," noted Gopal. "Pos Laju stands out among other market participants for its extensive product portfolio. The company has set strategic plans to strengthen its facilities and enable even greater operational efficiency by acquiring improved tools and supporting digital transformation that will result in better service quality for its customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has maintained consistently high standards of service quality that resulted in trusted and strategic relationships. The company has leveraged on customer feedback, demonstrated superior speed/timeliness, ensured close to frictionless interaction, delivered outstanding price/performance value, offered a rich customer purchase/ownership experience, and raised its overall brand equity.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievements and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

