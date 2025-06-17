Airsys Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North America Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Data Center Thermal Management

The recognition showcases Airsys's groundbreaking advancements in energy-efficient cooling, thermal innovation, and sustainability for high-density data centers

SAN ANTONIO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Airsys Cooling Technologies has received the 2025 North America Company of the Year Recognition in the data center thermal management industry for its outstanding achievements in sustainable innovation, performance-driven cooling technologies, and strategic impact. This recognition highlights Airsys's leadership in redefining cooling standards and delivering scalable, future-ready solutions that support high-performance computing environments worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Airsys excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to deliver cutting-edge thermal solutions aligned with the evolving demands of next-generation data centers. "As next-generation GPUs push the boundaries of power and cooling, Airsys sets itself apart with its innovative 3D-printed, two-phase microchannel heat sinks, engineered to tackle these challenges. Specifically designed for high-density, high-power GPUs, this advanced solution optimizes heat rejection and reuse, ensuring superior thermal management and energy efficiency," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a forward-looking strategy centered on sustainable innovation and scalable infrastructure, Airsys has rapidly positioned itself as a transformative force in data center cooling. Its investments in advanced thermal technologies, such as the LiquidRack™ system and adsorption chiller solutions, have enabled it to exceed current performance thresholds and prepare for the demands of AI-driven workloads and high TDP chips, up to 3 kW per chip.

Innovation remains central to Airsys's approach. Its integrated portfolio—including two-phase microchannel 3D-printed heat sinks and high-efficiency, heat-recovery systems—delivers measurable benefits in energy savings, cooling performance, and operational sustainability.

This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in data center cooling. LiquidRack was born from the need to eliminate inefficiencies, and it's now redefining what's possible for AI and HPC workloads. We're giving operators the tools to reduce energy use, ditch compressors, and deploy at record speed—without compromising performance. – Paul Quigley, President of Airsys

Airsys's unwavering commitment to customer value strengthens its competitive edge. By ensuring seamless deployment, streamlined operations, and a tailored, cost-effective approach, the company continues to provide exceptional support across diverse client environments. Its emphasis on energy efficiency, coupled with precision design and both localized and globalservice, empowers customers to operate at scale while meeting sustainability targets.

Frost & Sullivan commends Airsys for setting a new benchmark in high-density thermal innovation and data center sustainability. The company's visionary roadmap, product performance, and customer-first culture are reshaping the landscape of thermal management and accelerating industry-wide adoption of environmentally responsible cooling technologies.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions honor companies across global markets for exceptional performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts benchmark performance through in-depth interviews, market analysis, and secondary research to identify leaders that exemplify best-in-class strategies.

About Airsys Cooling Technologies

For over three decades, AIRSYS has been a global leader in cooling innovation, delivering engineered solutions that power the always-on digital economy. Our unwavering commitment to sustainability and efficiency drives us to challenge industry norms, developing cutting-edge technologies that support critical infrastructure.

Headquartered in the United States, AIRSYS operates across 16 locations in 11 countries, supported by a talented team of over 1000 employees. Together, we lead the way in creating advanced cooling technologies that meet today's challenges while preparing industries for the future.

With over 30 years of business, AIRSYS takes pride in our legacy of excellence, backed by 85 unique patents and 32 industry awards and certifications. Our reputation as a trusted partner for mission-critical industries is built on a foundation of reliability, innovation, and performance.

