Frost & Sullivan Names Dassault Systèmes as Recipient of Its 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for Excellence in Smart Manufacturing Life Sciences Solutions

Recognized for its leadership in driving digital transformation and sustainable innovation through virtual twin technology in the life sciences manufacturing sector.

SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Dassault Systèmes has been awarded the 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Award in the smart manufacturing life sciences solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in digital innovation, strategic execution, and customer-centric transformation. This recognition highlights Dassault Systèmes' consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering scalable solutions that enable life sciences companies to thrive in an increasingly complex and regulated environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Dassault Systèmes excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with emerging market demand while executing with efficiency, adaptability, and scale. The company's 3DEXPERIENCE platform supports end-to-end digital transformation across research, clinical development, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain functions.

"Dassault Systèmes empowers clients in the life sciences space to prioritize digital transformation initiatives, achieve rapid operational wins, and sustain long-term innovation. Through the intelligent use of virtual twin technology and generative AI, the company boosts efficiency, fosters innovation, and champions sustainability," said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform revolutionizes manufacturing by providing a unified environment that integrates and optimizes the entire production process. Utilizing virtual twin technology and advanced data analytics, it enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, and fosters seamless collaboration among manufacturing teams. The platform drives sustainable manufacturing practices, optimizes supply chains, and supports continuous process improvements, ensuring top-tier manufacturing performance and product quality." said Claire Biot, Vice President Life Sciences and Healthcare at Dassault Systèmes .

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

