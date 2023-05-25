Eighth-annual Sustainability Report spotlights achievements in 2022, including 10 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - PortsToronto today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which offers a comprehensive accounting of environmental performance at its various businesses including Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the marine Port of Toronto and Outer Harbour Marina. The report tracks key indicators such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and economic impact, and measures the organization's progress within the framework of global corporate reporting best practices.

The eighth-annual report is presented in an interactive format with graphic and video components that help illustrate PortsToronto's achievements and ongoing efforts to implement sustainable practices, support its community and the wellbeing of its employees, and invest in programs and infrastructure that protect the environment and grow Toronto's economy.

In 2022, PortsToronto took significant strides in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, reporting a 10 per cent decrease in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. This was achieved in part through the organization's continued use of 100 per cent renewable energy via Bullfrog Power – which has allowed PortsToronto to displace more than 29,717 tonnes of CO2 since 2010 – and its investment in cleaner technology such as the Marilyn Bell electric ferry. The Marilyn Bell e-ferry at Billy Bishop Airport is powered by green electricity and its zero-emission operation will reduce PortsToronto's overall diesel consumption by 196,000 litres each year.

"As we set our sights on supporting our region's post-pandemic recovery, the key principle of balance remains at the forefront of PortsToronto's strategic planning," said RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Officer of PortsToronto. "We are committed to creating a sustainable future in which economic growth goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and social progress. By choosing renewable energy to power our businesses, and by protecting our shared natural resources on the waterfront, we are charting a path toward a more resilient and prosperous future for Toronto."

The Sustainability report is developed in coordination with Delphi Group, a pioneer in sustainability, which audits and reviews PortsToronto's sustainability reporting and key indicators like greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), to help measure and report the organization's progress within global corporate best practices.

To read PortsToronto's full sustainability report, click here.

Quick Facts

In 2022, PortsToronto renewed its agreement with Bullfrog Power to ensure that all operations at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the marine Port of Toronto and the Outer Harbour Marina will continue to be powered by wind, solar and low-impact hydroelectricity through 2026.

and the Outer Harbour Marina will continue to be powered by wind, solar and low-impact hydroelectricity through 2026. In 2022, PortsToronto reported a 10 per cent decrease in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions, and has displaced more than 29,717 tonnes of CO2 since 2010 through its use of 100 per cent renewable energy through its partnership with Bullfrog Power.

In 2022, PortsToronto expanded its Trash Trapping Program, which saw the deployment of a record 10 Seabins in the Toronto Harbour and waterfront, and the removal of more than 90,000 small pieces plastic debris from Lake Ontario .

. The PortsToronto Trash Trapping Program was featured in Environment and Climate Change Canada's 2022-2026 Federal Sustainable Development Strategy under Goal 6, which aims to ensure clean and safe water for all Canadians.

The Outer Harbour Marina earned a Diamond rating by the Boating Ontario Clean Marine program in 2022, one of the highest rankings attainable for marinas that follow environmental best practices.

PortsToronto is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates and helping to build a sustainable city. In 2022, PortsToronto supported community organizations and initiatives including Swim Drink Fish, Hope Air, Not In My City, Repdath Waterfront Festival, The Bentway, The Black Aviation Professionals Network, Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre and ALS Canada .

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

SOURCE PortsToronto

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Pellerin, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, PortsToronto, Cell: (647) 298-0585, E-mail: [email protected]