PortsToronto Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer

Roelof-Jan (RJ) Steenstra joins organization from Fort McMurray Airport Authority

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the marine Port of Toronto, today announced the appointment of its new President and Chief Executive Officer – Roelof-Jan (RJ) Steenstra. Mr. Steenstra will begin his role this September and comes to PortsToronto from Fort McMurray Airport Authority where he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2016. He is also currently the Chair of the Policy Board of the Canadian Airports Council (CAC), and a Director on Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) Executive Committee. Mr. Steenstra steps into the role previously held by Geoffrey Wilson, who announced his retirement in February of this year.

In the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steenstra will helm the strategic direction and operations of PortsToronto's various businesses which include Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the marine Port of Toronto, the Outer Harbour Marina and other properties and holdings within the organization. With demonstrated expertise in airport management, Mr. Steenstra is also an accomplished executive with proven experience in driving businesses forward in challenging economic conditions by making smart and dynamic decisions, innovating, and leveraging revenue diversification. It is this approach to modernization and innovation that will be brought to bear on all of the organization's business units which includes the movement of passengers and goods, the development of infrastructure, city building and sustainability.

Mr. Steenstra is past Co-Chair of the 2023 Arctic Winter Games Bid Committee, Director for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)/ Airports Council International World (ACI) Community of Practice and the American Association of Airport Executive's (AAAE) Northwest Chapter. He currently serves as Director and Governance Committee Chair on the Fort McMurray / Wood Buffalo Economic Development & Tourism Board.

"PortsToronto's Board of Directors undertook an exhaustive search to identify and secure a CEO who could achieve the ambitious mandate set out for the organization, not the least of which includes driving a swift recovery for Billy Bishop Airport following the disruptions of the last two years due to the pandemic. Mr. Steenstra is recognized within the industry and beyond for driving businesses forward in challenging economic conditions by making smart and dynamic decisions and leveraging revenue diversification to encourage organizational refocus and change. His passion for airports and success within the industry is proven, and we look forward to having him apply his innovative and strategic approach to our other businesses and propel the organization forward to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Amanda Walton, Board Chair, PortsToronto

"I am delighted to be coming on board to lead PortsToronto, and am highly motivated to help shape PortsToronto's current recovery in order to position the organization for continued success in the future. The transportation of people and goods will be increasingly important in the months and years ahead as we emerge and recover, and I am convinced that PortsToronto has a significant role to play in providing connectivity, delivering economic benefit, and creating jobs to further entrench Toronto as a world-class city.

RJ Steenstra, Incoming CEO, PortsToronto

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $12 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

