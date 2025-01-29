New VIPorter travel credit card to launch in spring 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines, BMO and Mastercard are partnering to accelerate Canadians' travel rewards journey. A new BMO VIPorter Mastercard suite will be available to Canadians in spring 2025.

Driven by a shared commitment to exceed customer expectations around service and customer loyalty, this collaboration will provide enhanced travel benefits for cardholders, enabling them to enjoy additional rewards at every step of their journey. Porter's award-winning flying experience is complemented by its Canadian industry-leading approach to airline loyalty that rewards frequent travellers faster, with members earning valuable travel benefits for fewer flights and less annual spend. The new BMO VIPorter Mastercard credit card suite will accelerate the ability to earn VIPorter points and redeem for flights through everyday purchases. By partnering together, BMO and Porter will strategically work together to deliver more programs that will make travel more convenient and rewarding for Canadians.

"Porter's elevated economy experience has set the standard for economy travel in North America. With the expansion of our network, we are also building a loyalty program that's as distinct and value-focused as Porter's flying experience," said Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines. "The launch of the BMO VIPorter Mastercard suite is the first of many loyalty enhancements that will create substantial value and recognition for our VIPorter members. BMO and Mastercard are the perfect partners for Porter because each brand is aligned around providing a high level of service and value to our customers."

"We are thrilled to work with Porter and Mastercard to offer enhanced benefits that make travel more rewarding and attainable for our customers," said Jennifer Douglas, Head, North American Retail & Small Business Payments, BMO. "Knowing many Canadians look for a credit card that bridges their lifestyle with their financial goals, including travel, we will empower our customers to accelerate their travel rewards journey, helping them make real financial progress and bringing them closer to their next travel destination."

"Today's consumer demands new offerings to bring them closer to their passions, including travel," said Diane Miquelon, Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions, Mastercard, Canada. "We're proud to partner with Porter and BMO on this new Mastercard credit card suite that offers enhanced travel benefits and provides meaningful value and rewards, while prioritizing trust and security for each transaction."

The new card will empower VIPorter members to build points quickly for redemption across Porter's expanding North American network, as well as introduce the redemption of points on Porter's growing list of global airline partners.

Highlights of Porter's VIPorter program include:

All members receive 100% of their eligible points for every flight purchased, including Basic economy fares, exclusive of taxes and fees. VIPorter is the only airline loyalty program in Canada to give members full value for every dollar they spend on flights

to give members full value for every dollar they spend on flights Accelerated earning and additional travel benefits for VIPorter Avid Travellers

Redeem any seat across Porter's expanding network – including points-only and cash-plus-points redemption options – with no blackout dates

Earn confirmed PorterReserve flight certificates, starting at $3,000 in annual spend

in annual spend Head Start allows members to carry over up to $3,000 in Qualifying Spend into the next year to accelerate their Avid Traveller benefits

A pre-launch waitlist is open for VIPorter members, with a special offer available if eligibility requirements are met. Full card features will be released at a later date. More information is available at www.flyporter.com.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

