MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and DP World in Canada (a joint venture between DP World and La Caisse) have entered into a Joint Development Agreement for the design of the land-based works of the future container terminal. The official signing of the agreement, which took place on September 4, enables DP World to join the ranks of active terminal operators at the Port of Montreal.

A key announcement for Quebec and Canada's logistics future

Selected for its international expertise in operational excellence, technological innovation, and sustainable development, DP World will make the future Contrecœur terminal its sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver. Globally, DP World operates in more than 60 ports and terminals across 64 countries.

A strategic partnership model

Under the joint development agreement, the MPA and DP World's Canadian operations will, in the coming months, finalize the terminal's design as well as the terms of the construction and operating contract, which will take effect with the start of land works. As announced in October 2023, the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion project is based on a hybrid approach:

In-water works are overseen by the MPA and have been planned in collaboration with CTCGP (Pomerleau and Aecon) using a collaborative design-build approach.

Land works and operations will be under the responsibility of DP World, which will lead the construction of the terminal (container yard, buildings, utilities, and rail connection) and ensure its operation and maintenance for the next 40 years.

Next key steps in the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion project

2025:

Start of site preparation work (subject to obtaining the required approval)

Launch of the design phase for land works in collaboration with DP World, including the selection of a designer as part of this process.

2026:

Start of in-water works

Finalization of the terminal design

Finalization of the construction and operating agreement with DP World

2027: Start of land-based works

2030: Completion of works and commissioning of the new container terminal.

In parallel, the MPA continues to develop and implement compensation plans, monitoring programs, and mitigation measures required to comply with the conditions of the favorable decision received for the project in March 2021. The compensation plans and monitoring programs, developed in collaboration with experts from government agencies and in consultation with the relevant Indigenous communities, are submitted to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) in their final form and subsequently made public, in accordance with established procedures.

Quotes

"The agreement with DP World here in Canada marks a decisive step in realizing the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur. By leveraging innovation, sustainability, and the expertise of a world-class partner, we are strengthening the Port of Montreal's strategic role as an economic engine for Quebec and Canada. This project is designed not only to meet the growing need for business diversification but also to create long-term value by supporting Canadian economic sovereignty as global trade evolves. We are a maritime nation, and the future of international commerce will pass through our ports."—Julie Gascon, President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: "We're honoured to deliver this transformational project, which will elevate the Port of Montreal's role in global trade and diversify Canadian trade. More importantly, the Contrecœur terminal will serve as a true economic engine for Quebec and Eastern Canada—creating thousands of jobs during construction and driving long-term prosperity through expanded trade capacity. This project will not only strengthen the region's position in global commerce but also deliver lasting benefits for local communities and businesses."

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates close to $93.5 billion in economic activity.

About the Port of Montreal expansion project

Located in an industrial zone, the Contrecœur land reserve was acquired over 30 years ago by the Montreal Port Authority and has been the focus of thorough collaborative planning to support the development of the supply chain in Quebec and the rest of Canada. With the support of its public and private partners, including financial support from the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Port of Montreal is developing an advanced new container terminal able to handle 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2030, when it is expected to be fully operational. Construction work will generate about 8,000 jobs and cover two berths, a large container handling area, an intermodal rail yard connected to the main network, a truck gate connected to the road network, and support facilities. Advantageously located in the country's main pool of consumers and importers, close to major rail and road routes, the Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion will strengthen a world-class logistics hub in the heart of the St. Lawrence Valley.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit the website: www.dpworld.com

