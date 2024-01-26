COLUMBIA SHUSWAP REGIONAL DISTRICT, BC, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The South Shuswap Transportation Society, which operates South Shuswap Rides, will soon expand their service with the purchase of a second electric vehicle. After a combined investment of $95,327 from the federal and local governments, as well as the South Shuswap Transportation Society, this expansion will support South Shuswap Rides' door-to-door transportation service.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Natalya Melnychuk, Director, Electoral Area G for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the President of the South Shuswap Transportation Society Paul Demenok, this investment will assist South Shuswap Rides in continuing to provide convenient, safe, and affordable transportation to residents.

The South Shuswap Rides service began in 2020 and has been growing quickly. In 2023, 19 volunteer drivers delivered 300 rides or 25,733 kilometres of door-to-door transit service to South Shuswap residents using one electric car. As a result, an additional car is required to expand the service and further support the community.

The transportation service is targeted towards seniors, people with disabilities, people who are unable to drive, and those who do not have a vehicle. It provides door-to door rides within the region for daily living support including, shopping, banking, medical and legal appointments.

"We are proud to support this purchase to expand South Shuswap Rides that, in turn, will help better connect residents with their community. We will continue working with municipalities across Canada to provide transit service options that meet the unique needs of rural communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is pleased to offer support for this much-needed service, which benefits many residents, especially seniors and those with mobility challenges, who are without access to public transit or other means of travel. The collaboration with the South Shuswap Transportation Society has tremendous benefits for residents of this rural area. It ensures those with limited transportation options can continue to live in their community while still being able to safely travel to essential services like medical appointments."

Natalya Melnychuk, Director, Electoral Area G, Columbia Shuswap Regional District

"South Shuswap Rides is a great example of community volunteerism at its best. On behalf of all residents of the South Shuswap, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to our sponsors, the Government of Canada, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union, Shuswap Community Foundation and Sorrento Tirecraft because this service and this car would not be possible without their generous support. I would also like to recognize our group of 23 volunteer drivers because without them this couldn't occur either. Thank you all!"

Paul Demenok, President, South Shuswap Transportation Society

The federal government is investing up to $76,261 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is contributing $15,000 and the South Shuswap Transportation Society is contributing $4,066 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is contributing and the South Shuswap Transportation Society is contributing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports developing rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Through the Capital Projects stream, eligible applicants can seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). Applications to the Capital Stream are accepted on a continuous basis.

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). Applications to the Capital Stream are accepted on a continuous basis. Applications to the RTSF's Planning and Design Projects stream are also accepted on a continuous basis. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

