Poplar Hill First Nation and Government of Canada celebrate community's connection to clean and reliable energy through Indigenous-led Wataynikaneyap Power project

POPLAR HILL FIRST NATION, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Poplar Hill First Nation is joined by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, to celebrate the community's connection to the Ontario power grid, marking an end to their community's reliance on expensive, emissions-intensive diesel-generated electricity.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) invested approximately $1.6 billion in the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Project, an Indigenous-led and majority-owned project working to connect 16 First Nation communities to the Ontario power grid.

Poplar Hill is the 13th First Nation energized by the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. The completion and energization of the transmission line to the First Nation will provide the community with clean, safe and reliable energy that will better support the well-being of the community. Over 40 years, the Wataynikaneyap Power Project is estimated to result in over 6.6 million tonnes of avoided CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is comparable to taking almost 35,000 cars off the road.

Today's milestone represents an innovative Indigenous-led solution to address longstanding barriers to community growth and stability. The Government of Canada will continue to invest in remote First Nations to produce their own power to minimize the impact on the environment and increase access to reliable energy, which will provide enhanced opportunities to improve essential community services and build new infrastructure.

Quotes

"We are so pleased to be celebrating with Poplar Hill First Nation today. This has been a remarkable journey, which started over 20 years ago. The work continues for a brighter future for all."

Eliezar Mckay

First Nation LP Board Chair

"Congratulations Poplar Hill on your connection to the power grid! I want to acknowledge that, along with the other IPA communities, Poplar Hill First Nation's vision for their Independent Power Authority is ownership, capacity building, and becoming self-reliant in their power distribution services. Unfortunately, due to costs and lack of recognition of this vision in the regulatory system, Poplar Hill First Nation was required to work with a regulated power distributor to become grid connected. We must advance the vision of First Nation ownership, capacity building, and meaningful participation in all areas. Finally, I would like to acknowledge Poplar Hill Elders Emma and Albert Wassaykeesick for their guidance throughout the development of the transmission system. Emma was a valuable member of the Elder Advisory Committee, before her well-earned retirement."

Margaret Kenequanash

CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power

"The partnership that we are celebrating today is part of the largest First Nations-led grid connection infrastructure project in Canada. Congratulations to Poplar Hill First Nation and Wataynikaneyap Power on this significant milestone. Today's celebration marks the end of the community's reliance on diesel-generated electricity, thanks to their efforts and leadership. This is an example of what's possible when all levels of government collaborate with First Nations partners, so more communities can benefit from the development opportunities that come from access to sustainable, reliable power."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Quick facts

Poplar Hill First Nation is located about 570 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario . The community is accessible only by air, or ice road during the winter.

. The community is accessible only by air, or ice road during the winter. Wataynikaneyap Power is majority owned (51%) by 24 First Nation communities, including the 16 communities being grid connected through the project, making it the largest Indigenous-owned and led infrastructure project in provincial history.

The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the Poplar Hill community distribution system to the Ontario grid through a total of 190 km of transmission line and four substations.

community distribution system to the grid through a total of 190 km of transmission line and four substations. Poplar Hill First Nation was grid connected on December 17, 2024 , making them the 13 th community to be grid connected through the Wataynikaneyap Project.

, making them the 13 community to be grid connected through the Wataynikaneyap Project. With the completion of this project, 16 of the 25 First Nation diesel dependent communities in Ontario will be connected to the provincial power grid which is a reduction of 68 percent in the number of Ontario First Nation communities relying on diesel.

