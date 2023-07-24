Guests can now enjoy their favourite Chicken Tenders in a fresh new format

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, Popeyes® restaurants across the country will have something brand new on the menu: Crispy Chicken Wraps. The latest everyday option is the brand's first foray into the full-sized Wraps category, and features the classic hand battered and breaded mild Tenders. Available with either mild or spicy mayo, the Wraps also include crisp lettuce, juicy tomato wrapped in a tasty soft tortilla.

Popeyes Unveils Latest Culinary Innovation in Canada: Meet the Crispy Chicken Wrap (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

"At Popeyes®, we're focused on keeping it fresh - innovating our menu to offer our guests even more variety to satisfy their cravings. As part of that work, we're thrilled to introduce the Crispy Chicken Wrap, a great everyday option for lunch or dinner," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes® Canada. "This new Wrap features Popeyes mild Chicken Tenders you know and love, but in a new format that's great for on-the-go."

The Crispy Chicken Wraps are the latest addition to the Popeyes menu following the arrival of the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item in June. For more information, visit PopeyesChicken.ca.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

