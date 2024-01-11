POPEYES® PROMISES FREE* WINGS IF A TEAM WITH WINGS WINS THE BIG GAME

The Brand is Also Set to Launch its First Ever Commercial During the Big Game

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Popeyes® is launching the most jaw-dropping promotion in its history with playoff matchups upon us – "Wings for Wings" – offering free 6pc Wings with any online or in app purchase* at participating restaurants in Canada if a football team that has wings in its name, logo, or on its mascot wins the big game in February. This means if a team from Baltimore, Philadelphia or even Buffalo wins, then guests get free wings with a purchase*. The Wings digital offer will be redeemable on Feb. 13, 2024, as a nod to the brand's New Orleans heritage.

"The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little fun on the side," said Jeff Klein, Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes. "We think that a football team with wings will win it so to keep things interesting we will offer Popeyes customers in the US and Canada chicken Wings to celebrate."

"Nothing says 'wings night in' quite like football, so we're thrilled to build excitement for the Big Game north of the border with Canadian football fans." said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "With the recent permanent introduction of Wings to our Canadian menus, there's a flavour for everyone to enjoy on game day or at a get-together with friends and family."

Popeyes Wings are the perfect meal for football games or really any time! Each exciting flavour features hand-battered and breaded crispy chicken Wings, which are perfectly crisp on the outside just like the signature Bone-In Chicken. All Wings are marinated in just the right amount of distinct Popeyes spices to add that extra flavor and juiciness. Guests can get their Wings fix in five flavours that have quickly become a favorite among guests:

Honey Garlic: Canadians love honey garlic for a reason. This Canada -exclusive menu item is perfect for those who crave a sweet yet bold flavour.

Canadians love honey garlic for a reason. This -exclusive menu item is perfect for those who crave a sweet yet bold flavour. Honey BBQ: The tangy tamarind, sweet honey and smoky molasses flavours on this sauce pair perfectly with the signature Popeyes crispy breading, so that each and every bite brings you all the way down south.

The tangy tamarind, sweet honey and smoky molasses flavours on this sauce pair perfectly with the signature Popeyes crispy breading, so that each and every bite brings you all the way down south. Roasted Garlic Parmesan: These wings pair the rich flavours of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading. So, take a buttery bite and bask in all the flavour.

These wings pair the rich flavours of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading. So, take a buttery bite and bask in all the flavour. Signature Hot: Tossed in our signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavour is for those who love the heat.

Tossed in our signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavour is for those who love the heat. Ghost Pepper: Marinated in a dry spice blend before they're hand breaded and fried to a perfect crunch, these wings are the perfect balance of flavour and fire.

Popeyes wings are now available. Price and participation vary. For more information, visit popeyeschicken.ca.

*Valid 13/2/24 only at participating restaurants in Canada. Terms apply: popeyeschicken.ca/rewards/offer-terms.

