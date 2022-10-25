POPEYES® OPENS ITS 300TH RESTAURANT IN CANADA, CONTINUING THE BRAND'S RAPID GROWTH ACROSS THE COUNTRY

To Celebrate, Popeyes Is Launching a 300 Piece Nugget Meal For a Limited Time

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Popeyes® celebrates the opening of its 300th restaurant in Canada! Since the brand was founded in 1972 by Al Copeland in New Orleans, Louisiana, Popeyes has offered guests fried chicken and southern sides that mimic the delicious homemade food you would find walking into any kitchen in Louisiana. Its bold Cajun flavors and seasonings have helped the brand stand out from competitors for decades. The brand values, traditions, and recipes have stood the test of time, and as a result, Popeyes continues to expand its footprint and introduce themselves to new guests across the country and around the world with a total of over 3,000 restaurants across the U.S. & Canada.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen logo (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

Popeyes opened its first Canadian location in Toronto in 1984, and the brand has cultivated immense popularity since then, especially in recent years. In fact, when Popeyes opened its first restaurant in Nova Scotia earlier this year, the demand was so high, the drive through line backed up onto the highway, at one point it was over a kilometre long!

To celebrate the 300th opening, the brand is introducing a menu item befitting for the milestone: a 300 piece Nugget Meal, one nugget for each Popeyes in the country. The limited time offering includes 300 pieces of the brand's beloved Nuggets which are seasoned to perfection, hand-battered in buttermilk, breaded and fried to deliver a classically flavourful crispy and juicy bite with every piece.

"Canadians love the authentic Louisiana flavours and culinary mastery that Popeyes provides, and demand for our product has led to the opening of many new restaurants across the country," said Rob Manuel, General Manager of Popeyes Canada. "As we celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary year, we're excited to commemorate this growth milestone and bring Popeyes closer to all of our fans."

Starting October 26th and running through October 28th, the 300 piece Nugget Meal will be available, while supplies last, in select restaurants in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario. Guests interested in ordering the larger-than-life package can preorder theirs starting today by calling or visiting one of the following participating restaurants at least 24 hours in advance:

1455 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, Manitoba , R2G 1N3

, R2G 1N3 10188 109 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta , T5J 1M7

, T5J 1M7 273 Yonge St., Toronto, Ontario , M5B 1N8

, M5B 1N8 Unit 600, 3025 Lougheed Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3B 6S2

For more information, please visit www.popeyeschicken.ca .

