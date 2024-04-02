POPEYES® CANADA GOES BOLD THIS SPRING WITH THE ARRIVAL OF BUFFALO-FLAVOURED MENU ITEMS

Canadians can now enjoy the fan-favourite sauce with Popeyes new Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap and Loaded Buffalo Poutine

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada, get your taste buds ready: Popeyes has just unveiled two bold and spicy Buffalo-flavoured menu items, a Crispy Chicken Wrap and Loaded Poutine. The flavourful new line-up launches today, and is available across the country for a limited time.

"Canadians are not shy about flavour, and so we're thrilled to offer them a new way to spice things up at lunch and dinner with the big, bold taste of Buffalo," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "While we of course can't wait for guests to taste test this new take on our popular Crispy Chicken Wrap, I'm most excited about the Loaded Buffalo Poutine. It's the perfect addition to this Canadian-exclusive launch."

To get your mouth watering, here's a bit more about the two limited-time offerings Canadians can find on their beloved Popeyes menu items:

The Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap , a new iteration of the Crispy Chicken Wrap that launched in July 2023 , features crispy chicken tenders with bold buffalo sauce wrapped in a soft tortilla with lettuce and tomato.

, a new iteration of the Crispy Chicken Wrap that launched in , features crispy chicken tenders with bold buffalo sauce wrapped in a soft tortilla with lettuce and tomato. The Loaded Buffalo Poutine is a unique take on our delicious existing poutine, with crispy nuggets covered in bold buffalo flavour.

Available at participating restaurants in Canada, for a limited time only. For more information, visit popeyeschicken.ca.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

