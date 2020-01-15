Pop To It! Cineplex Celebrating National Popcorn Day with FREE Popcorn for SCENE Members

Movie-Lovers Across Canada Will Receive a Free Bag of the Iconic Snack this Sunday

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – This Sunday, January 19, Cineplex invites movie-lovers across Canada to visit their local theatre and indulge in the world's most popular movie theatre snack — popcorn! In celebration of National Popcorn Day, over 10 million SCENE card holders can enjoy a free bag of Cineplex's famous, buttery popcorn.

To take advantage of this delicious deal, SCENE members can visit any one of Cineplex's 165 theatres across the country and scan their membership card or barcode on the SCENE app at concession. The offer is valid for one small bag of popcorn per SCENE member and cannot be combined with any other concession offers, combos or promotions. For more information, guests can visit Cineplex.com/PopcornDay2020.

"Popcorn is synonymous with the movie-going experience, especially at Cineplex," said Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications, Cineplex. "Now in its third year, we're excited to continue a tradition that Canadians have come to love and celebrate this classic movie treat on National Popcorn Day."

Can't make it to a theatre? Get popcorn delivered right to your door! In partnership with Cineplex, SkipTheDishes is offering every customer a free small Cineplex popcorn on National Popcorn Day! To claim your free popcorn, simply download the SkipTheDishes app, search 'Cineplex' and add a small popcorn to your order. Learn more about this exclusive offer HERE.

Popcorn fans are also encouraged to share their love for the snack staple over social media, using the hashtag #NationalPopcornDay, as well as on Cineplex's social channels on Facebook (Facebook.com/Cineplex), Twitter (@CineplexMovies) and Instagram (@CineplexMovies).

Cineplex Popcorn 'Kernels of Truth:'

Last year, Cineplex served more than 300 million kernels of popcorn on National Popcorn Day. This year, Cineplex anticipates that movie-lovers will surpass that number!

Cineplex pops roughly 29 billion popcorn kernels over the course of a year

It was not until films introduced sound in 1927 that movies became a cultural event across North America . With this surge in popularity, street vendors began serving up snacks, including popcorn, before movie-goers entered the theatre. Popcorn soon became inseparable from the experience and still is to this day

. With this surge in popularity, street vendors began serving up snacks, including popcorn, before movie-goers entered the theatre. Popcorn soon became inseparable from the experience and still is to this day Talk about ancient grains! Historians believe that popcorn existed as early as 4,700 BC

The world's oldest known popper was designed around 300 AD, with the first popcorn machine making its debut more than 1,500 years later at the World's Fair in Chicago in 1893

in 1893 Cineplex has a signature popcorn recipe exclusive to its theatres, making it that perfect mix of salty, buttery and fluffy deliciousness

Popcorn comes in two shapes: 'snowflake' and 'mushroom.' 'Snowflake' popcorn is light and fluffy and served hot and fresh in Cineplex theatres. 'Mushroom' popcorn is round and compact to better hold specialty toppings and is used in Cineplex's gourmet-inspired Poptopia.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contacts: Katie Rankin, Associate, Communications, [email protected], 416-323-6684; Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, [email protected], 416-323-6728

Related Links

www.cineplex.com

