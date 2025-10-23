TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians overwhelmingly support the protection of Canadian auto jobs and other key industrial sectors, according to a new Pollara survey. The nationwide poll shows three-in-four (74%) believe if the Canadian auto sector collapsed, it would have a "devastating" impact on the Canadian economy.

Importantly, 70% feel Canada should not sacrifice the auto sector to get a good trade deal with the US, with that figure rising to 75% in Ontario.

"Canadians fully understand the significance of this U.S. attack Canadian workers, their communities and to the country's entire industrial base," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "As a nation it's clear that we do not want to back down and allow Trump to kill Canadian auto and manufacturing jobs."

The Pollara poll, commissioned in partnership by Unifor and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, sampled more than 2,700 people and was in the field October 11 – October 20, 2025.

"Canadian automotive suppliers invest billions of dollars annually in advanced manufacturing work that helps keep this country globally competitive. Canadians understand that this is under threat from abroad precisely because of the high-level employment and economic benefit these commitments generate," said Flavio Volpe, President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association.

Facing Trump's targeted tariffs and rising global uncertainty, Canadians expressed clear concern for key industries. 78% said they worry about the future of the auto sector, tied with forestry (78%), with steel (76%), aluminum (74%), and oil and gas (73%) close behind.

The poll also revealed that:

63% of Canadians (including 80% of Liberal voters) feel the Government of Canada should provide financial support to keep the auto sector afloat for the duration of the trade war with the US.

Two-in-three (67%) Canadians would boycott or consider a boycott of a company that moved its operations from Canada to the US due to tariffs.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

