TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is encouraged by new federal government support measures for the forestry and steel industries, both of which have been hard-hit by the ongoing U.S. trade war.

"Our forestry and steel communities have been pushed to the brink by the trade war. These new measures are a welcome step, but they must translate into immediate supports that stabilize jobs today while preparing our industries for the future," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Building with Canadian lumber and steel is how we protect jobs, strengthen our economy, and push back against unfair U.S. trade tactics."

Funding to expand the use of Canadian softwood lumber in housing, and prioritizing projects that can begin within 12 months, will sustain forestry jobs while also contributing to solutions to the affordable housing crisis.

The union welcomes the increase to the Work-Sharing replacement rate as an important start but calls for the measure to be extended to broader Employment Insurance reforms by increasing the income replacement rate to 75%, raising the ceiling on insurable earnings, and eliminating harsh disqualification rules.

Unifor expects the newly announced Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force to include labour representation to advocate for worker-forward policies that protect good, unionized jobs and help grow the sector by seizing new opportunities.

"The creation of a forestry sector transformation task force and enhanced Work-Sharing income replacement are both measures that Unifor has long sought to support forestry workers across Quebec and Canada, from pulp mills to homebuilding," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "Unifor will keep pushing for every tool needed to defend good jobs and build a more sustainable forestry sector."

Unifor supports the implementation of a Buy Canadian Policy but calls for a lower threshold to more effectively support jobs across multiple industries and reiterates the need to develop industrial strategies for all sectors under attack. The union also urges corporate Canada to step up and show real patriotism by investing in and supporting Canadian jobs.

The reduction of freight rates to move steel and lumber across the country will further strengthen domestic supply chains by making it more affordable to utilize rail and expand east-west trade. Canada must build a cost-effective transport system that also supports the workers who move our goods, affordability can never come at the expense of workers through suppression of wages or undermining safety.

In the steel sector, the union applauds added protections, including reduced tariff-rate quota levels, stronger border measures to prevent foreign steel dumping, and a global 25% tariff on imported derivative products, all essential to protecting downstream manufacturing jobs.

"Tightening quotas and enforcing tougher penalties are needed actions to make clear that our steel sector is not up for grabs," said Payne. "Unifor members stand united in this fight. If the U.S. wants to keep escalating this trade war, then Canada must be prepared to respond just as forcefully to safeguard our jobs, our resources, and our industries."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

