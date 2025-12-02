Unifor members at CommerceLink file for mediation and conciliation

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at CommerceLink Logistics (formerly Walmart Fleet ULC) in Alberta and British Columbia filed a request with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service yesterday, citing major concerns over work scheduling, a fair and impartial disciplinary process, and protections around work ownership and contracting out.

"Our members are seeking a reasonable work-life balance," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"It's not fair for them to be waiting around for last minute decisions by the employer on whether they are actually required to report on shift. Our members want to know when they're reporting for work and when they're getting home."

If the dispute is not resolved, Walmart customers in Alberta and British Columbia may experience supply chain disruptions as early as March.

The 150 drivers and yard co-ordinators in British Columbia, who joined Unifor at the end of 2024, are represented by Local 114. Local 4050 represents the 265 workers in Alberta, who joined the union in February 2025. All affected employees are full-time workers.

Unifor has been negotiating first collective agreements with the employer--one for the B.C. workers and another for the Alberta workers.

Once federal conciliators are appointed, the conciliation process will begin, and the parties will work to schedule dates to resume bargaining.

"CommerceLink has said they want to be able to rely on the use of owner-operators," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

"There's no way we are going to allow them carte blanche to contract any of our work. We will stand behind our members."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.