Food service workers at Humber College ratify strong new collective agreement, averting strike

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 414 members working in food services at Humber College have voted to ratify a new collective agreement with their employer, Compass Group, averting a strike. The new, three-year agreement delivers significant wage increase, key benefit improvements, and stronger protections for the 260 workers at the North and Lakeshore Campuses.

"This collective agreement is a testament to the determination and solidarity of the food service workers at Humber College," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members stood together for better job standards and fair wages. Together, they achieved real, meaningful gains."

The main issue in negotiations was wages, with many workers were earning only 15 cents above Ontario's minimum wage. The ratified agreement includes an immediate $1 per hour wage increase, followed by an additional $1 per hour in each subsequent year of the agreement. New language also guarantees that base wages will always be at least fifty cents above Ontario's minimum wage. Lead hands will receive an additional special wage adjustment.

The agreement includes improvements to benefits and allowances including the introduction of a new Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) for senior members. Improvements also include enhanced health benefits, an annual shoe allowance, and a new clause outlining the provision and replacement of uniforms by the Company.

"Our members work incredibly hard to serve the students and staff at Humber College," said Unifor Local 414 President Gord Currie. "The gains reflected in this collective agreement, especially the immediate wage increase and commitment to ensuring wages stay meaningfully above minimum wage, are an important stride toward fair pay and greater security."

