Police Increasingly Under Threat - Need Better Legal Protection and Support

SURREY, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation (NPF), regarding increase threats and violence against police and the need greater protections for police officers:

"Earlier today, a police officer was injured in Duncan, B.C. after a subject rammed a police vehicle. As always, our Members responded professionally and bravely protecting each other and the public, arresting the individual. The subject was injured during the incident, triggering an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

And, earlier this week, a subject entered an RCMP detachment in Nanaimo, B.C., threatening police officers and others present, which also resulted in an arrest.

Sadly, on a national perspective, the list of injured and fallen officers murdered in the last 9 months grew to nine this week in Southeastern Ontario, leaving the policing community in Canada dealing with yet another shockwave.

This is neither acceptable nor sustainable; particularly since there were many other instances of both threats and injuries to police every week, across our country and various police services.

The NPF is preparing policy recommendations, including bail and parole reforms, to better protect RCMP Members, all police, and the public they serve, to be released this summer. This cannot continue. Our Members deserve and need stronger protections, and failing to provide them only undermines Canada's public safety system.

The National Police Federation strongly advocates for governments at all levels to address the root causes of crime, along with returning the RCMP to sustainable funding levels that enable our Members to properly carry out their mandate."

